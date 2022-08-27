Pedro responds to Tite’s statements about the Brazilian team and thanks even Flamengo rivals

Exclusively to ESPN, the red-black striker spoke about the chance to compete in the World Cup with the Brazilian team

Pedro is one of the highlights of the Flamengo in the current phase with Dorival Jr. With 12 goals in 20 games with the commander, the striker has been receiving a lot of praise. One of the names praising shirt 21 was even Tite.

the technician of Brazilian Team was clear when talking about the attacker’s summons to the world Cupsaying the team needs someone like him.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

In an exclusive interview with ESPN, Pedro spoke about the matter and thanked the commander for mentioning his name. “Yeah, I’m very happy with Tite’s statements. It motivates me even more for sure. I work on a day-to-day basis also for that, to get to the national team, to fulfill a dream, which is to go to the World Cup”.

“But that can’t change what I’ve been doing. I’m going to keep doing what I’ve been doing in training, in games, looking to evolve, looking to play well for Flamengo, that things happen naturally,” he said.

Pedro also highlighted that he has the dream of playing with Amarelinha and that I work for it. He thanked the affection he has received from Flamengo fans and other rivals in Brazil.

“I hope to be able to fulfill this dream of going to the national team, I will work for it, as I said, I will continue to evolve to get there. And also to thank the affection of all the fans in Brazil, not just Flamengo, that makes me very happy, too. It motivates me a lot, to see fans from another team – fans from another team asking for my call-up”, he said.

“But as I said, it can’t affect me, I can’t stop doing what I’ve been doing, I have to keep training and working, because it’s only by doing a good job at Flamengo that I’ll get to the national team”, he concluded. .