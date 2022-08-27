Petrobras (PETR4) announces a 10.4% reduction in the price of jet fuel

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) announced this Friday morning, 26th, that it will reduce the price of aviation kerosene (QAV) by 10.4% from September 1st at its refineries. This is a relevant drop in the prices of an input that has been putting pressure on the costs of the aviation market.

This is the second drop in the price of Petrobras’ QAV to distributors announced in August. At the beginning of the month, Petrobras had already reduced fuel prices by 2.6%.

In the Petrobras table, on August 1, the price per cubic meter of the Petrobras JET A1 QAV ranged from R$5,536.50 in Manaus (AM) to R$5,7885.80 in Canoas (RS), while in January, were between R$ 3.2 thousand and R$ 3.5 thousand.

The drop announced this Friday is in line with declines in international oil prices and exchange rate reliefs, which also facilitated three reductions in gasoline and two in diesel in the last 40 days.

The company reiterated in a statement that, in line with the last 20 years, the QAV adjustments follow monthly and are defined through a contractual formula negotiated with the distributors.

“Petrobras QAV sales prices for distribution companies seek balance with the international market and follow the variations in the value of the product and the exchange rate, up and down, with adjustments applied on a monthly basis, mitigating daily volatility of international quotations and exchange rates”, the state-owned company said in a note.

Petrobras markets the QAV produced in its refineries or imported only to distributors. These companies, in turn, transport and sell the product to air transport companies or resellers.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP strategist reveals 6 cheap stocks to buy today.

Related