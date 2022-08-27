PF delegate is killed during operation against illegal logging in Mato Grosso – Brazil

the delegate of Federal police Roberto Moreira da Silva Filho, 35, died in the early hours of Saturday, 27, during an operation against the illegal loggingin the indigenous land of aripuana, about 920 kilometers from the capital of Mato Grosso. He would have been hit by a gunshot that ricocheted, according to the newspaper. The globe.

To the publication, the PF informed that the delegate and the team that was with him approached the trucks that passed by the place during this dawn. However, one of the vehicles reportedly refused to stop during the inspection, violating the police order and trying to run over the police officers. The agents fired and one of the bullets hit the truck and came back, hitting the deputy.

According to the police, it is not yet known where the shot that hit the delegate came from, whether from his own weapon or that of a colleague.

Roberto Filho was from Brasília and had been in Mato Grosso for less than two years, with the mission of working in the fight against environmental crimes. Currently, he was head of the Police Station for Repression of Crimes Against the Environment and Historical Heritage (DELEMAPH-MT).

In a note of regret, the Federal Police reiterated that its superintendent in Mato Grosso is closely monitoring the investigation into the circumstances of the delegate’s death. Only after the expertise will it be possible to identify the author of the shooting, informed the PF advisory.