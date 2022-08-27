Player killed ex-girlfriend with hammer and baseball bat

Italian footballer Giovanni Padovani, 27, is accused of beating his ex-girlfriend, Alessandra. Matteuzzi56, to death with a hammer and baseball bat just weeks after she reported him for stalking.

According to information from the local police released by the Italian broadcaster ‘RepTV’, Padovani would have left the concentration of his team on the eve of a draw in the Coppa Italia and flew to Bologna to wait for Alessandra. When she got home, he ambushed her in the lobby of his building.

Matteuzzi was on the phone with his sister Stefania, who ended up hearing her screams as she was attacked.

“She got out of the car and started screaming, ‘No Giovanni, no, I beg you, help’. I was on the phone. I immediately called the Carabinieri [polícia] who arrived immediately. I live 30 km away. In the end, he beat her to death,” Stefania told Italian broadcaster ‘RepTV’.

Second Witness reports obtained by the Court of Bologna, Padovani ccontinued to “beat the victim to the point of using a wrought iron bench, which was thrown several times” in Matteuzzi.

Alessandra and Giovanni had been a couple for about a year, according to Italian media reports. However, they spent most of their time apart, as she lived in Bologna and he played in Sicily — locations over 1200 kilometers apart.

After they broke up, he allegedly bombarded her with messages and calls. With that, she denounced him for stalking. On previous occasions, Giovanni even sabotaged Alessandra’s car, turned off the meter outside her apartment and tried to climb up to her balcony, residents of the building reported.

“The suspect exercised obsessive control over the victim. He intimidated her from a distance, often asking her to send photos and videos of the place where she was and of the people she was jealous with,” said Giampiero Barile, a lawyer representing Alessandra’s sister, when italian newspaper ‘Il Messaggero’.

Alessandra was still conscious when doctors arrived at the scene of the attack, but died in hospital from her severe head injuries. Padovani was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and is in custody.

Giovanni — a model and former player in the youth ranks of Napoli — played as a defender in ten clubs in Serie C and D of Italian football. Earlier this month, he signed with Sicily-based Italian fourth division Sancataldese.

The club where Padavoni worked used its social media to publish a statement condemning all violence and femicide.

“Sociedade Sancataldese Calcio would like to point out that footballer Giovanni Padovani had already been expelled from the club last Saturday, August 20th, because of his unjustified absence. the law takes its course,” reads the note.