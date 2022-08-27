Police arrest suspect in killing Belga de Aluguel actor in Rio

Tiago da Silva Freitas Rosa, 22, known as Burgão, was arrested this Thursday (25/8) for the death of Bruno Moreira, an app driver who played the baby in the soap opera Barriga de Aluguel, on Rede Globo.

According to the G1 portal, agents from the Homicide Police Station in Rio de Janeiro, along with police officers from the 9th BMP, carried out an operation in the Guacha community, in Honório Gurgel, to arrest Tiago. The man, however, was not located.

Hours later, Tiago presented himself at the Police City and was taken to the Capital Homicide Police Station, where he testified. Investigations continue to identify a second person involved.

The crime

In images captured by security cameras, it is possible to see that Bruno was inside the vehicle when he was approached by two bandits on a motorcycle, around 8 pm.

Men order the app driver to stop the car. The burglar with a delivery bag is the first to approach the administrator. Then the other follows. The victim does not react to the assault and, even so, is shot in the head.

The crime took place on the corner of Acapu and Carolina de Assis streets, in Marechal Hermes. The robbers flee, one in Bruno’s car and the other on the motorcycle.

Bruno’s vehicle was found burned the next day, in another neighborhood also in the north of Rio.