Powell knocks stocks around the world by giving a warning that the market didn’t want to hear – see the message from the Fed chairman in Jackson Hole

Exactly one month ago, the president of the Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powellsaid what the market wanted to hear: interest rates would continue to rise in USA to contain the inflationhowever, the trend was for the caliber of increases to be smaller and smaller.

But it seems that things didn’t go quite as fast as the US central bank had hoped and, 30 days later, the same Powell failed to please investors – with Wall Street expressing discontent.

Powell spoke this Friday (26) at the Jackson Hole symposium – considered a kind of BC world cup. In addition to bringing together central bankers from around the world, the event is often the stage for important monetary policy statements. See an excerpt published on our Instagram page (and take the opportunity to follow us there, just click here):

What Powell Said The Market Didn’t Like

The backlash from Wall Street was not what Powell said, but how he said it. The Fed boss’s speech was dominated by a tone hawkish which, in financial market jargon, means a tone leaning toward monetary tightening.

“Without price stability, the economy doesn’t work for anyone. In particular, without price stability, we will not achieve a sustained period of strong labor market conditions that benefit everyone,” Powell said early on in his speech.

The Fed chairman further admitted that restoring price stability in the US will take some time and will require using forceful tools to balance demand and supply — keeping the door open for a further 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike ( pp).

“Reducing inflation will likely require a sustained period of below-trend growth. Also, there will most likely be some easing of labor market conditions,” he said.

Powell warns: high interest bill will arrive

Powell said such a tough approach, with a higher interest rate, will slow inflation, but an invoice will have to be paid for that.

The growth of the US economy will be slower and labor market conditions should be more lenient, which, in the words of the Fed chairman, “will come at a cost to American families and businesses”.

“These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation. But a failure to restore price stability would mean much greater pain,” he said.

In Powell’s assessment, the US economy is clearly slowing from the historically high growth rates of 2021 — which reflected the reopening of the economy after the pandemic recession.

“While the most recent economic data has been mixed, in my opinion our economy continues to show strong underlying momentum,” he said.

In a biting and huffing tone, Powell drew attention from the strong but unbalanced labor market, with demand for labor substantially outpacing the supply of available workers.

The scenario painted by Powell is not exactly new. However, the market was hopeful that, with recent inflation data, the US central bank could take its foot off the accelerator of monetary tightening.

But as the saying goes: “calm down with the litter, the saint is made of clay”.

The Fed chairman welcomed July’s lower inflation readings, but noted that the improvement in a single month does not give the monetary authority the confidence it needs to reduce the pace of interest rate hikes.

Earlier, the U.S. Commerce Department said the consumer spending price index (PCE) — the Fed’s preferred data for measuring inflation — slipped 0.1% in July from June, up of 6.3% in the annual comparison.

The core PCE, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, rose 0.1% in July compared to June, when analysts had forecast a gain of 0.2%. On an annual basis, PCE rose 4.6% in July, compared with analysts’ expectations of a 4.7% increase.

“Inflation is well above the 2% target, and high inflation has continued to spread through the economy. While the lower inflation readings for July are welcome, the single-month improvement falls far short of what the Committee will need to see before we can be confident that inflation is slowing,” he said.

Higher interest comes around

The Fed started the monetary tightening cycle in March this year, with an increase of 0.25 pp. Since then, US inflation has reached the highest level in more than 40 years and the US central bank has had to race to contain the soaring prices.

In May, there was an increase of 0.50 pp and in June and July, increases of 0.75 pp in each meeting — a movement that had not been seen in the country in decades.

By all indications, the Fed is not going to stop and another rally of a larger caliber is not ruled out.

“The July increase was the second of 75 basis points, and I said then that another unusually large increase might be appropriate at our next meeting,” Powell said.

Although he said that the decision of the September meeting will depend on the totality of the data received and on the evolution of the outlook, the Fed chairman did not withdraw all hopes about the end of the monetary tightening cycle.

“At some point, as the monetary policy stance becomes even more restrictive, it will likely be appropriate to slow the pace of increases,” he said.

Wall Street’s reaction and expert opinion

The tone of Powell’s Jackson Hole speech did not sit well with Wall Street. The Dow Jones was the first to accuse the blow, losing 200 points straight away.

It didn’t take long for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to go downhill as well, posting drops of more than 2%. Check out our market coverage.

By 12:20 pm, the Dow was down 1.67%, the S&P 500 was down 2.03% and the Nasdaq was down 2.48%.

For Étore Sanchez, economist at Ativa Investimentos, Powell signaled that the cycle of monetary tightening in the US could be prolonged.

“Without being too incisive, Powell brought up historically hawkish references among former Fed presidents in order to reaffirm the authority’s commitment to price stability,” he said.

Sanchez maintains the probability of a gradual increase, with two hikes of 0.50 pp in the next meetings and two more of 0.25 pp, bringing the US interest rate to the range of 3.75% to 4.00%.

Priscila Alves, finance specialist and partner at BRA, Powell sent a direct message to the market: “don’t price lower interest because of a number and don’t even believe that interest will fall as soon as priced”.

“The speech is very much in line with the opinion of several Brazilian managers who were already betting on the continuation of the stricter interest rate hike in the US and had been warning that recent data are still not enough for a change in the direction of monetary policy,” he said.

Nicole Kretzmann, chief economist at Upon Global Capital, believes that Powell’s message was very clear in signaling that interest rates should remain at a restrictive level for a long time and that the rate should not be cut prematurely.

“The Fed admitted that there is still a long way to go before inflation returns to target and that activity needs to slow down further in order to reach that target,” he said.