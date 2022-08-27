Powell left ambiguity aside and adopted a tougher tone against inflation, according to analysts

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the annual Jackson Hole symposium was in line with what a good part of the market predicted. O chairman from the monetary authority gave few explicit signs of what the US Central Bank should do in the short term. The next decisions on interest rates will continue to depend on economic indicators, especially labor and inflation.

Also, as expected, Powell reaffirmed the Fed’s commitment to prioritizing the fight against inflation. He didn’t repeat the tone, but dovish (softer in relation to inflation), which he adopted after the last decision by the BC, when interest rates rose 75 basis points, although he said that at some point it will be appropriate to reduce the pace of tightening, without saying when.

With that, the market’s general view was that the Fed chairman’s speeches were harsh (or hawkish) and who showed that, if necessary, policies will restrict growth until inflation reaches the target, which could impact US growth.

“Looking down the short-term policy path, the president again emphasized the Fed’s reliance on data, but was clearly open to another ‘extraordinarily large’ rate hike (by 75 basis points). To us, this suggests that the committee appears less bothered to make a third big rise in a row than we had anticipated,” the Morgan Stanley analysts wrote.

The bank sees more risk from a 75-point hike at the September Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, but maintains its forecast that the monetary authority will raise interest rates by 50 points.

Regarding consumer price inflation (CPI) for July, which was stable, Powell said that the data was welcome, but that it fell far short of what the committee considers a reversal of course.

“If the next inflation report does not give very clear signs that prices are decelerating dramatically, I believe the Fed should continue with its plan to adjust interest rates by another 75 basis points”, says Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB. investments.

Cruz believes Powell’s message was harsher, even though the chairman has used many euphemisms to talk about the Fed’s next steps. “I understand that the market, when pricing 3.5% interest for the end of the year, seems little. Everything is heading towards at least 4%”, says the economist.

Angelo Polydoro, economist at ASA Investments, explains that the Fed does not commit to a terminal rate. “The objective of bringing inflation down is the priority. If prices only fall with interest rates at 4.5%, for example, that is where the Fed will take interest rates,” he says.

Nicole Kretzmann, chief economist at Upon Global Capital, assesses that there was no ambiguity in the speech of the chairman in Jackson Hole. “The message was very clear in signaling that interest rates should remain at a restrictive level for a long time and that the rate should not be cut prematurely”, he says.

Inflation observed by the Fed retreated in July

This morning, just before Powell’s expected speech, the PCE (consumer spending price index) was released in the United States, considered the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation. The indicator at its core rose 0.1% in July on a monthly basis and 4.6% on an annual basis, according to data released by the US Commerce Department.

As a result, the indicator decelerated in comparison with June (when it rose 0.6% on a monthly basis and 4.8% on an annual basis) and was below market expectations (which projected a monthly increase of 0.3% and an annual increase of 4.7%, according to the Refinitiv).

Core PCE excludes food and energy prices, which are more volatile. Considering these prices, US consumer inflation (as measured by PCE) was -0.1% on a monthly basis and 6.3% on an annual basis. In other words, there was deflation in prices.

“The better-than-expected PCE reduces some pressure on the Fed to make a 75 basis point adjustment at the next meeting. As we have said, we believe that the Fomc will raise interest rates by 50 basis points in September and end the tightening when the rate reaches 3.25% in November. However, we have seen the risk of a 25 basis point increase in December increase in the last week”, highlighted Francisco Nobre, an economist at XP, in an analysis prior to the Fed’s speech.

It should be noted that, as pointed out by Powell in today’s speech, new data will be closely monitored by investors for a better definition of what the next steps of the Fomc’s monetary policy will be, with the employment data for August and inflation this month.

