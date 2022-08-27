‘Queen of Brazil’: who is an elderly woman who jokes about being Dom Pedro’s cousin and went viral with the catchphrase ‘it’s cheap’; watch video | Sao Paulo

At 84 years old, Maria Berklian has seen her routine change completely in the last three months, after she went viral on social media with the catchphrase “it’s cheap” every time she enters the most luxurious stores in shopping malls in São Paulo. (see video above) .

With more than 1 million followers on TikTok, the videos that are most successful are those showing the elderly woman in stores like Chanel, Dolce and Gabbana, Balenciaga and even imported car dealerships. One of them has already reached 23 million views.

In one of the publications, Maria appears going to get a Mercedes. In another, the elderly woman says that she will take three bags that cost, each, about R$ 20 thousand. In the profile, she is presented as the “queen of Brazil” and jokes that she is the “cousin of Dom Pedro I”. But who is she?

1 of 4 Maria Berklian — Photo: Reproduction/TikTok Maria Berklian — Photo: Reproduction/TikTok

O g1 talked to tiktoker’s grandson, businessman Eduardo Berklian, who is responsible for his grandmother’s social networks. He says that the family has always called her the queen and, therefore, had the idea of ​​creating a profile for the “queen of Brazil”.

“It all started with a joke. I recorded her in that period when we were more at home in the pandemic, in 2020 and 2021. We always called her queen, because she was always vain and likes jewelry. Then I started making videos of her outings and shopping, and it paid off.”

The kinship with Dom Pedro I is a joke, emphasizes Eduardo. In fact, Maria’s parents left Armenia in 1920 and came to São Paulo, the city where she was born and raised her family.

2 of 4 Maria Berklian — Photo: Personal Archive Maria Berklian — Photo: Personal Archive

Widowed for 26 years, the grandson says that, currently, the grandmother lives on rent from the properties she owns.

“My grandmother started out in her teens as a seamstress and market vendor. She struggled a lot. After getting married, she and my late grandfather managed to set up a supermarket chain, which grew and was later sold 30 years ago. The business gave everyone comfort”, says.

3 of 4 Maria Berklian — Photo: Reproduction/TikTok Maria Berklian — Photo: Reproduction/TikTok

Maria’s fame with the videos surprised everyone in the family, especially her grandson. The catchphrase “it’s cheap” has always existed, says Eduardo.

“I never thought it would have such an impact. My parents didn’t want me to social media for her, but now they’ve accepted. I confess that I still don’t know the proportion of this. Despite being a joke, for as long as I can remember she says ‘it’s cheap’ for everything and it ended up being her catchphrase.”

Eduardo also reports that his grandmother started to be recognized and started to have a routine between recordings, interviews and even proposals for advertising.

“She is loving this fame and feeling more active. She loves receiving the affection of the fans. Every day she has a proposal to publicize a brand. very happy grandmother”, she says.