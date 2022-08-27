Rachel Sheherazade wins against Jean Wyllys after being cursed – Celebrities



Douglas Lima – Special for Uai





08/26/2022 12:37

08/26/2022 12:37

Rachel Sheherazade won the lawsuit she was bringing against Jean Wyllys in court. Last Monday (25/10), the court action ordered the former federal deputy to remove from the air a post on Twitter that brings a series of insults to the journalist, including an accusation that it was “racist”.

Wyllys has five days to take the publication off the air, and if he fails to comply with the decision, he will have to pay a fine of R$1,000 per day the post remains on his Twitter profile. This Friday morning (08/26), the publication no longer appeared on the bird’s social network. In addition, he was ordered to pay compensation of R$30,000 for moral damages.

In the sentence published this Thursday (25/08), judge Lucas Borges Dias evaluated that the former BBB extrapolated the right to freedom of expression and violated the image and reputation of the former SBT anchor. “The accompanying documentary evidence proves the excess of publication, mainly due to the use of the term ‘racist’. There is a clear imputation of the author of the practice of crime, racism, highly reprehensible behavior in today’s society, extrapolating, the ruse, the free manifestation of the thought and expression”, he declared.

“It is concluded, therefore, by the presence of the illicit act, consisting in the offense of the author’s personality rights (name, honor and dignity). The causal link is evident, insofar as the offense suffered by the author stems from the publication of writing, of wide repercussion”, added the magistrate.

“The animosity between the parties does not justify or repair the damage borne by the plaintiff. It is therefore appropriate to compensate with a patrimonial advantage, as a relief. Aware of the principle of proportionality and considering those of the case in question (publication with national scope) and the parties involved, it is reasonable to set compensation for moral damages, in the amount equivalent to R$ 30,000.00”, determined Dias.

According to information on the website Notcial da Tv, the amount of compensation must be corrected in accordance with the Practical Table of the Honorable Court of Justice of the State of So Paulo from the date of publication of the offense and shall bear interest of 1 % per month, from the date of citation.

understand the case

On August 30 of this year, Sheherazade criticized Wyllys for the episode involving his spitting on President Jair Messias Bolsonaro (PL), when he was still a deputy, during the impeachment vote of former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) in 2016.

“The genesis of Bolsonarism. The radical and irrational left rivaled an inexpressive little deputy, who for decades inhabited the underworld of the third echelon. It gave the stage to the crazy dancing. And he danced, lay down, rolled and was elected. this son of yours”, wrote the communicator on Twitter.

Subsequently, the champion of the BBB 5reality show on TV Globo countered the post: “Rachel Sheherazade is a hypocritical racist who wants to rewrite the past, attributing to others the monster that the right gave birth to. , this one was already created by people like her”.