RAM Classic arrives in Brazil to fight with medium-sized pickups

The RAM Classic is the newest member of the American brand’s pickup truck family in Brazil. The model is a little smaller than the RAM 1500 Rebel, but it’s still a full-size pickup. However, the mission of this release is to “go on top” of the more expensive versions of medium pickup trucks, with a very similar price.

The name Classic was given because the lines of the pickup were inspired by the 1993 Dodge RAM 1500, with a design dubbed the “big rig”, in reference to the huge trailers that circulate on American highways. Thus, the look is one of the highlights of this pickup, with emphasis on the robust front.

Headlights are lower than the grille, in line with the fender Laramie Night Edition version has several components in black The result is a sportier look. Pickup is 5.81 meters long Weight is around 2.5 tons 20 inch wheels are black

The grille is huge and can be chromed on the Laramie version or black on the Laramie Night Edition. But, the hood with a central ledge and two air intakes that most impresses, as well as the lower position of the headlights, which are integrated into the fenders. The pickup has 20-inch wheels and side steps. At the rear, the highlight is the dual exhaust.

The RAM Classic measures 5.81 meters in length, 11 centimeters shorter than the RAM 1500 Rebel, but 50 centimeters longer than an average pickup. The bucket has a volume of 1,424 liters. There are several accessories available for the model, such as an electric hood, fender spreaders, trailer hitch, electric stirrups and a step for the bucket.

V8 Hemi 5.7 engine: a legend under the hood

The RAM Classic features the legendary 5.7-liter V8 Hemi engine under the hood. For this reason, the pickup is called Muscle Truck, in allusion to the engine used in American muscle cars. It is the same gasoline engine as the RAM 1500 Rebel, with 400hp of power and 56.7kgfm of torque.

Test: RAM 1500 Rebel V8 excels in design, comfort and performance

The power plant works in conjunction with an 8-speed automatic transmission with rotary selector. There is also an option of 4×4 (part-time) with reduced traction, with push-button controls. The pickup also has a specific mode that regulates the mechanical parameters to tow an implement or transport cargo. The RAM Classic’s towing capacity is 3.5 tons, while the load capacity is 531 kilograms.

Laramie version has several chrome components Robust look is the pickup’s signature Wheels are 20 inches 5.7-liter V8 Hemi engine has 400hp of power rear dual exhaust Back cover bears the brand name

Even applied to a vehicle with 2.5 tons, this engine shows a lot of disposition and all the predictability of a naturally aspirated propellant. To try to contain its appetite, the V8 has a system that can deactivate four cylinders when there is no demand, savings that, according to the manufacturer, can reach 20%.

Inside Classic RAM

The interior has a good finish, and the dashboard has leather and wood applications. The front seats are electrically adjustable, in addition to ventilation and heating. In fact, even the pedals are electrically adjustable. Space is generous in both rows of seats. The rear seat is also heated and can be folded down. It is also worth mentioning the wide range of purses.

Rear seat can be folded down to form a flat surface Rear seat space can reach 1.1 meters Interior details of the RAM 1500 Classic Laramie With 8.4 inch screen, multimedia has native navigation Finishing is quality, with leather and wood Pickup has several racks Bucket has 1,424 liters of volume

The multimedia system screen of this pickup is 8.4 inches, highlighting the native navigation function. Mirroring with the smartphone is by cable. The sound system has nine speakers, a 10-inch subwoofer and 506 W of power. The instrument panel has a 7-inch color display.

Price is to compete with midsize pickups

Standard equipment on the RAM Classic is a two-zone digital air conditioning with outputs to the rear seat, a reversing camera and rear parking sensors, a face-to-face key with remote start and a heated steering wheel. Among the safety items, we highlight: front, side and curtain airbags; ramp start assistant; traction, stability and body roll mitigation controls; and trailer sway control.

Do you like the automotive world? Then check out the VRUM Youtube channel

Prices have not yet been announced, but should be around R$350,000, on par with the more expensive versions of medium-sized pickups. One explanation for this attractive price is that the RAM Classic is made in Mexico, at the factory in Saltito, where it comes without import duty. It is also worth noting that the pickup does not have semi-autonomous technologies present in the top versions of medium pickups. The model hits the market from September 15.

Datasheet – RAM Classic