Real Madrid is interested in taking one of Flamengo’s best players out this window

With an eye on the international market, Real Madrid could disrupt Flamengo’s plans for the rest of the Brazilian football season. The Merengues know that they need to reinforce Ancelotti’s team, since Casemiro left Spanish football to live a new challenge in the Premier League, with the colors of Manchester United.

Great calf of Flamengo, João Gomes is Real Madrid’s new target. The Spanish giant is in the market with an eye on new players for the position of Casemiro and sees in the young promise of Flamengo a great opportunity for the future.

According to ‘Julio Miguel Neto’, Real is interested in hiring Flamengo’s absolute starting midfielder. The source says that the club sees potential in João Gomes and the first consultation by the Spaniards has already taken place in front of João Gomes’ staff.

João Gomes is 21 years old and is one of the great starters of Dorival Jr.’s team. This Wednesday, away from home, the player went to the net against São Paulo, in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. In addition to Real, there are other clubs in the old continent with an eye on the player’s football.

Flamengo

Fla, who can lose João Gomes, returns to the field this Sunday, away from home, against Botafogo, for the Brasileirão.