Rebeca is kidnapped by criminals, and Danilo blames Pat and Moa in Cara e Courage | come around

Danilo (Ricardo Pereira) does not hide his fear of the criminals with whom he negotiated the secret formula.
He, who has already been beaten by the gringos, now despairs when he learns that Rebeca (Mariana Santos) has been kidnapped and is in danger of death if the formula does not reach the bandits.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Rebeca (Mariana Santos) is kidnapped by criminals who want the secret formula — Photo: TV Globo
Remember the secret formula role
Understand the plot in 1 minute
To protect the woman, Danilo installed a tracker on Rebeca’s cell phone. She finds out and, without saying anything to her husband, buys a new phone.
Strolling through the mall as usual, she is followed and captured by the criminals, who demand the formula.
Summary of ‘Cara e Courage’: Chapters from August 29 to September 03
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Pat (Paolla Oliveira) and Moa (Marcelo Serrado) tell Danilo (Ricardo Pereira) that the formula will return to Jonathan (Guilherme Weber) — Photo: TV Globo
Not knowing any news about his wife, the businessman arranges a meeting with Pat (Paolla Oliveira) and Moa (Marcelo Serrado), who have already decided to whom they will deliver the object of desire.
“We decided to deliver the formula to SG. This formula came out of there, it’s going to go back there. To Jonathan’s hands”, says the stuntwoman.
Danilo, anticipating many problems, comes out of his mind.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Danilo (Ricardo Pereira) comes out of his mind with a decision by Pat (Paolla Oliveira) and Moa (Marcelo Serrado) — Photo: TV Globo
“Listen: until this formula goes into the right hands, no one here will have peace. Did it take you all this time to screw me in the end? Do you know what can happen?”
“The threat phase is over, and I’m not even the one threatening. It’s the buyers. A tragedy could happen because of you. It’s not just us who are in danger now. It’s everyone around us”, he despairs. the entrepreneur.
Danilo’s phone rings and he answers an unknown video call. It’s Rebecca asking for help.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Danilo (Ricardo Pereira) answers a call from Rebeca (Mariana Santos) asking for help — Photo: TV Globo
“Dandan, listen to me! Some guys got me. They say you have something to deliver to them.”
Danilo turns off his cell phone and reacts terrified. Pat and Moa watch the movement and tense up.
“Beca! The guys caught her. It’s all your fault! It took them a while to deliver the formula and look what happened. Beca could die!”, shouts Danilo.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Pat (Paolla Oliveira) and Moa (Marcelo Serrado) react tensely to the abduction of Rebeca (Mariana Santos) — Photo: TV Globo
Will Pat and Moa change their minds to save Rebeca?
The scenes will air in this Friday’s chapter, 26/8, of Cara e Coragem.
26 Aug
Friday
Anita tells Ítalo that she found Leonardo in the cemetery. Danilo cannot convince Leonardo to change his mind about selling the formula. Gustavo pretends to Marcela not to know the documents that were found with Baby. Danilo finds out that Rebeca has no cell phone with a tracker. Rebeca is followed on the street. Rico and Lou kiss. Jonathan is surprised when Leonardo warns him that he is no longer interested in the formula. Gustavo questions Danilo about the documents that were with Baby. Alfredo takes Olivia to meet his children. Danilo is surprised when Pat and Moa say they won’t deliver the formula to him. Rebeca is kidnapped, and Danilo is terrified. Anita looks for Martha at the mansion.
