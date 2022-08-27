Record would have already closed five contracts and is looking for reserve participants, guarantees columnist

Program is scheduled to start on September 13

The premiere of the new season of “The farm” is getting closer. The new edition of the rural reality show is scheduled for the 13th of September. One of the confirmations of the production is that the presenter Adriane Galisteu will continue in command of the program.

In addition, the list of participants has also been catching the public’s attention. That’s because, it seems, the confirmed are people who, possibly, will cause a lot in the reality show – which the director, Rodrigo Carellihad already warned that it could happen.

With the cast of “heavy names” closed, the production is now looking for some reserve participants. Altogether, at this stage, the four will be hired in the same way as the other pawns and pawns. They even need to be prepared to go in if something happens.

According to columnist Fefito, from “Splash”, the pre-confinement for “The Farm 14” starts on the 8th of September. He also confirmed the names of five participants who signed a contract with the broadcaster: Deolane Bezerraformer BBB Felipe Priorthe former Power Couple Deborah Albuquerque, Renata Muller (Victor Pecoraro’s ex-wife) and the influencer Barreiros petal.

