Register your CV for 3,700 job openings in general services

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago

The time is good for workers looking for a job that work in the area of ​​general services. Companies across the country are on no less than 3,775 job opportunities available in different positions.

Many companies are looking for professionals with a high school education, but some may require a high school education and/or specific skills.

Check out the open functions: General Assistant; Cleaning assistant; Housekeeper; General Services Assistant; Caretaker; Cleaning Leader; maintenance; Gardener; Housekeeper; Cleaning Supervisor; Maintenance Assistant; day laborer; Furniture Maintenance Assistant; Canning Operator; Mason; among others.

Part of the vacancies are intended for people with disabilities, whether of a hearing, physical, mental, visual or other nature. It is worth remembering that the contracts also vary, but most are for effective regime (CLT).

Open for subscriptions

Interested and want to run for one of these positions? See the step-by-step process to apply:

  1. Access the InfoJobs portal;
  2. Use the filters at the top of the screen;
  3. Select the ad of interest and read the information carefully;
  4. Click on “Register CV” and fill in your information;
  5. Wait for the company to return with more details on the next steps.

