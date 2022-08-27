Revenue from the Federal Revenue exceeds BRL 202.5 billion in July

The Federal Revenue collected BRL 202.588 billion in July 2022, an amount that represents a real increase of 7.47% compared to July 2021. In the accumulated from January to July of this year, the total collected was close to BRL 1 .3 trillion, which represents an increase of 10.44%. This is the largest collection of federal taxes in the last 27 years.

The result of the July collection was released today (26) by the Ministry of Economy. The variations consider the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), which measures inflation for the period.

In the case of Revenues Administered by the Federal Revenue, the amount collected in July 2022 was close to R$ 181.27 billion, “representing a real increase (IPCA) of 5.21%”, says the document. In the accumulated period (January to July 2022), the total collected reached R$ 1.2 trillion, registering a real increase of 8.42%.

“The increase observed in the period can be explained, mainly, by the growth of IRPJ collections [ Imposto de Renda de Pessoa Jurídica] and CSLL [Contribuição Social Sobre o Lucro Líquido ]”, informed the ministry.

July

The IRPJ and CSLL collected R$ 53.152 billion (real growth of 17.48%), thanks to real increases of 10.86% in the collection of the monthly estimate; 52.14% in the quarterly balance sheet collection; and 15.63% in the collection of presumed profit.

“It is important to note that there were atypical payments of approximately R$ 4 billion by companies linked to the commodities sector”, details the survey.

Capital income via Withholding Income Tax (IRRF) resulted in a collection of R$ 6.376 billion (a real increase of 52.54%). The result is due to nominal increases of 153.36% in the collection of fixed income investments from individuals and companies; and 86.33% in collection via fixed income funds.

According to the Tax Authorities, social security revenue collected R$ 44.444 billion (a real increase of 3.65%), a result that can be explained by the real increase of 10.59% in the salary mass and the beginning of payment of Simples Nacional from April to June . There was also an increase in tax offsets with social security revenue debts.

On the other hand, income from work obtained via IRRF collected R$ 13.229 billion (real growth of 5.66%), a result that is due to factors such as the real increase of 8.65% in the collection of the item Income from Salaried Work; the 9.45% decrease recorded in the General Regime or Public Servant Retirement item; and 62.65% in the item Profit Sharing.

January-July

From January to July 2022, IRPJ and CSLL collected a total of BRL 309.886 billion (real growth of 20.83%). The performance is explained by the 82.96% increase in the collection related to the IRPJ and CSLL adjustment statement, resulting from “generating events that occurred throughout 2021”, and 18.08% in the collection of the monthly estimate.

“Growth in all forms of profit calculation stands out. In addition, there were atypical collections of around BRL 30 billion, especially by companies linked to the exploration of commodities, in the period from January to July this year, and BRL 24 billion, in the same period of 2021”, details the ministry.

In the same period, the collection of capital income via IRRF was close to R$ 50 billion (a real increase of 61.43%). The result is due to nominal increases of 199.5% in collection via fixed income funds; and 140.35% in collection via fixed income investments from individuals and corporations.

The Social Security Revenue collected almost R$ 304 billion (a real increase of 6.09%) between January and July of this year. The result is due to a real increase of 6.08% in the salary mass and the real increase of 27.98% in the collection of the social security contribution of Simples Nacional from January to July 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.