Reynaldo Gianecchini does facial rejuvenation. Check the result

posted on 8/26/2022 12:22 PM / updated on 8/26/2022 12:22 PM



(Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @reynaldogianecchini)

Actor Reynaldo Gianecchini, 49, underwent cosmetic procedures with a facial rejuvenation protocol.

In a post on Instagram, Reynaldo Gianecchini shared the result of the procedures, as well as the new haircut.

“I really like to change!”, he wrote in the caption.





The heartthrob, who is currently in the series Good morning, Veronicafrom Netflix, applied botox and collagen.

“With the facial rejuvenation protocol, we were able to smooth the expression lines, without leaving their appearance artificial. For this, we use the combination of the most modern techniques and the best assets available in the advanced aesthetics market”, said Isabela Viegas, at the clinic where the actor did the procedures, in an interview with Who.