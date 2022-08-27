Rio City Hall employee will be indicted for manslaughter and misrepresentation

The delegate Leandro Gontijo de Siqueira Alves, holder of the 16th DP (Barra), is expected to indict in the coming days the commissioner of the Municipality of Rio Felipe Zelino Vitório Moitinho, 30, for manslaughter, while driving a motor vehicle without providing assistance and falsehood for the death of waiter Rhenê Rodrigues Martins, also from 30, on July 30th. The victim was hit by a car and died. Felipe fled and did not help. After realizing that the vehicle was damaged, he lied and recorded the accident in the Traffic Accident Registration Bulletin (Brat) as a hit-and-run with a horse. Only today, after being found by agents of the 16th DP, the man went to the police station to give a statement. He will answer the inquiry freely.

On the afternoon of this Friday (26), the police found the truck that ran over and killed waiter Rhenê Rodrigues Martins. The car was found in a workshop in Campo Grande. The images show that the vehicle suffered damage to the hood and headlights, which indicates that it could be undergoing repairs. Throughout the day, police officers searched shops and concessionaires in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio.

Felipe Zelino, as he likes to be called, is a commissioned employee of the city of Rio and works in the Subprefecture of Jacarepaguá, which rented the vehicle he was in. In a statement, the agency said he asked to resign from the post on Friday.

Asked what role Felipe played in the city hall, as well as whether he was authorized to drive the vehicle with a gyroflex, the Jacarepaguá subprefecture replied with the same note sent earlier. The agency also did not say whether an administrative process will be opened for the employee to compensate for the damage to the car.

The accident happened on the BRT lane, in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone. At the time of the hit, Felipe was driving a city truck. When questioned, the deputy mayor of the Subprefecture of Jacarepaguá, Tálita Galhardo, did not say whether the accused was working at the time of the hit and whether he was allowed to drive the vehicle.

Very injured after suffering the impact, Rhenê was taken by an ambulance from the Fire Department to Hospital Lourenço Jorge, in Barra, where he was admitted to death. Felipe Zelino fled the scene of the accident and did not stop the truck to provide help. According to delegate Leandro Gontijo, head of the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca), the identification of the driver was possible based on the intelligence work carried out by the agents, who crossed official databases and requested information from various public bodies.

This Friday, in his statement at the police station, Zelino said he thought he had hit a person’s object that night.

“The deponent was driving the vehicle involved in the accident investigated, along the BRT lane, towards the Itanhangá neighborhood, when, when crossing the traffic light located just before the Bosque Marapendi station, towards the South Zone, he felt an impact coming from the left side, and did not see what he had hit, but stopped immediately, and when looking in the rearview mirror, he noticed that there was a person standing on the sidewalk, and he believed he had hit some object that that person was carrying, and as he noticed nothing, he continued on his journey (.. .) and justified the accident, along with the rental company, saying that he had run over a horse, information that was in the BRAT (Traffic Accident Registration Bulletin) online, on the website of the PMERJ (Military Police of Rio de Janeiro), presented in the rental company,” Zelino said in his statement.

Still in his declaratory term, the advisor explained that he was authorized to ride the BRT because it is a special vehicle. But as the car was not yet registered in the city’s system, the plate was removed to avoid being fined by the sparrows. However, he said he was not sure who removed the mandatory identification, as it could have been him or a colleague who also used the truck.

Felipe Zelino also mentioned during his testimony another being hit by a car near the place. On the same night, the motorcycle piloted by model Bruno Fernandes Moreira Krupp, 25, ran over and killed student João Gabriel Cardim Guimarães, 16.

“He came to see the report on the running over of student João Gabriel on the edge of the beach, and he felt reassured after knowing the place and by whom he had been hit, but yesterday, after the visit of our team (Civil Police), and the report on the trampling occurred at Bosque de Marapendi station (…) that, after the accident, when parking the vehicle on the corner near his house, he did not move the vehicle anymore until he took it to the rental company; who, when asked what his working hours were , since the accident took place on a Saturday night, and the work vehicle was parked until the following Thursday, the declarant replied that he works according to demand, any day of the week or time, without any external monitoring, except that of the own deputy mayor”, says another excerpt from the statement.

Also according to Zelino, the gyroflex used in the car is yours. The equipment seized by the Civil Police was used by the driver “to make it official to use the vehicle on exclusive lanes, such as the BRT”. He claims that he informed Talita Galhardo, deputy mayor of Jacarepaguá, about the accident, but did not go into details about what happened. Gallardo was sought after. however, she did not respond to questions in the report.