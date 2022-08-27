Rivals by selection, midfielders started together

The duel between Fluminense and Palmeiras, today (27), at 7 pm, at Maracanã, in addition to putting the leader and vice-leader of the Brazilian Championship face to face, has a particular confrontation under the eyes of Tite, coach of the Brazilian team. The midfielders André and Danilo, youngsters who have emerged among the best in the position in recent seasons, aim to wear hopscotch and, who knows, be on the list for the Qatar World Cup at the end of this year.

Today on opposite sides and “rivals” for a place on the national team, André and Danilo are contemporaries and both were born in Bahia — the tricolor was born in Ibirataia and the Palmeiras player, in Salvador — and were once teammates. The two took their first steps in football at the base of Bahia.

The first spent two years at the club and, at the time, was a striker. In 2013, he received an invitation to go to Xerém and accepted the challenge. Over the years, he found himself in midfield.

The relationship of the then number 10 Danilo with Steel Squadron it was longer. He spent eight years at the club and was released when he was 17. He played in the second division of Baiano for Cajazeiras before arriving at Palestra Itália. At the new club, he also played in other positions before establishing himself as a defensive midfielder.

The friendship between them remained from the times of Tricolor de Aço, who follow each other’s careers, follow each other on social networks and cheer for each other’s success.

Promoted to their respective professional squads in 2020, André and Danilo had slightly different trajectories, but they gained space and today appear on the radar of the coaching staff of the Brazilian team, months before the World Cup. Tonight, they will be in the main match of the round, which will put the top two teams on opposite sides, and with the chance that the fight for the title will be fierce.

André (crouching) and Danilo (standing) at the time of Bahia Image: Reproduction social network / @fazgolkennedy

At Fluminense, André played a few matches in 2020. The following year, he joined the under-23 squad and had advanced negotiations to defend Botafogo on loan, but with Hudson’s injury, the Laranjeiras club retreated in conversations.

Shirt 7 had a chance and started to stand out, gaining space in the team and falling in the graces of the crowd. Last year, he was elected the revelation of the Brasileirão and, currently, he is an essential part of Fernando Diniz’s team. He is even the Tricolor player with the most passes in the competition, with 1148.

“I think I’m living the best phase of my life on and off the field. Diniz has been a father to the whole group, especially to me. We talk every day, he guides me a lot and calls us to the side a lot. of the crowd,” he said.

Danilo, promoted by Luxemburgo, “bloomed” earlier and in his first year in the top team he got opportunities. With Abel Ferreira, he gained titleholder status and was a key player in the campaign to win the 2020 Copa Libertadores.

“He [Abel Ferreira] came with a mentality from Europe, I think it strengthened my style of play even more. The way to be on all sides of the field, to think faster, to have more balance. When you’re down, or on top, you can’t let it change your mind”, he pointed out, in a recent interview with “well friends“.

In May, the midfielder was part of Tite’s list for the friendlies against South Korea and Japan, held on June 2 and 6, in Seoul and Tokyo, respectively. However, it was not used, which generated criticism from the alviverde fans to the coach of the selection.

Recently, Cléber Xavier, Tite’s assistant, mentioned André and Danilo among the names for the sector that are analyzed by the technical committee.

“In the position of first midfielder, we have Casemiro and Fabinho. Then Danilo appeared in big games at Palmeiras, a boy. But then there was also a boy in Fluminense, who is a good player, André. another boy in Flamengo, which is João Gomes. And another boy [no Corinthians] which is Du Queiroz. They will grow and will serve in the future, but we are looking for them now. So, we give opportunities, bring them to the group. Sometimes, he doesn’t play, but we are working and, at the same time, assembling the team”, he indicated, during an interview with the podcast “Flow Sport Club“.

Danilo catches the hook

Midfielder Danilo is out of the Copa Libertadores semifinal. The player, sent off on the return of the quarterfinals against Atlético-MG, at Allianz Parque, was suspended for two matches. Thus, he will only play in the competition this year if Palmeiras overcome Athletico-PR in the semi and qualify for the final of the competition, which will be played in October, in Ecuador.