Róger Guedes enters Sporting’s radar, and Corinthians stipulates high value for the striker

on the rise in Corinthians, the name of Róger Guedes entered the radar of Sporting, from Portugal, but, at first, the striker will not leave the Parque São Jorge club. Timão was not willing to sell the 25-year-old forward and, according to information gathered by the THROW!the Lusitanian team itself did not want to evolve in the negotiations with the Corinthians management.

The information that reached Sporting’s staff is that the amount desired by the alvinegro club is around 8 million euros (R$40.36 million, at the current price). The amount is seen as very high by the Portuguese.

The number 10 is Timão’s top scorer in the season, with 11 goals, and scored the goal that sealed the 2-2 draw with Fluminense, in the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. Róger Guedes played 48 games in the season, and is only behind Du Queiroz in number of games, who made one more game in relation to the striker.

Since being hired by the Parque São Jorge club in the second half of 2021, after terminating his contract with Shandong Taishan, from China, Guedes is the player in the squad who has scored the most goals since he was hired, with 18 goals.

Róger Guedes also leads the team in great chances created (10) and fouls suffered (124) since his debut, according to SofaScore.