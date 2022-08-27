Samsung announces draw for six Galaxy smartphones with Snapdragon mobile platforms

THE Samsung Brazil announced, this Thursday (25), a draw for six Galaxy smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile platforms exclusive to members of the community from the South Korean manufacturer.
According to the company, they will be drawn two Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, two Galaxy A73 5G it’s two Galaxy S20 FE 5G. To participate, you must sign up for the Samsung Members Community and fill in some information.
The initiative is the result of a partnership between communities Samsung Members and Snapdragon Insiders. The contest runs until September 29 and the draw will be held by the Federal Lottery on October 1.
Check out the step-by-step instructions below to enter the draw:
- Access the Samsung Members app – you can download it in this link;
- Click on benefits;
- Click on the promotion banner;
- Download the coupon;
- With the coupon in hand, go to contest link;
- Fill in your details and agree with the regulation;
- Fill in the rest of the requested information, such as address and telephone number;
- And ready! Now all you have to do is wait and wait for the result.
The campaign regulations can be accessed here.
And you, are you interested? Will you participate in the draw? Tell us in the comments below!
(Updated Aug 26, 2022 at 5:12 PM)