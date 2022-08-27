Sandra Annenberg’s daughter for many is the most beautiful in Brazil

Sandra Annenberg made an exception and released a rare photo with her daughter that a lot of people don’t know

discreet, Sandra Annenberg is the type of artist who doesn’t like to expose his personal life on social media. However, in rare moments the Globo journalist makes overwhelming publications that capture the public’s admiration, as was the case this Friday (26).

Through her profile on Instagram, the presenter of ‘Globo Repórter’ exposed to the public a photo of her daughter, Elisa, 19 years old. The young woman is the result of the communicator’s decades-long marriage with fellow journalist Ernesto Paglia.

In the record, Sandra Annenberg and her husband appear kissing their daughter’s face, and the famous did not hide her emotion at the moment. It turns out that the couple was saying goodbye to the heiress once again, who resides in the United States, where she studies Dramatic Arts.

In this way, the global wrote an emotional farewell text. “Time to say goodbye again… I leave my heart… I love you more than anything, daughter! Take care of my life, that is, of you”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

BEAUTY SURPRISES

Sandra Annenberg shows her true love publicly and confesses: “Biggest gift” “Happy to see the relationship”, Sandra Annenberg, discreet, exposes the great love of her life: “In tune” Sandra Annenberg leaves Globo studios and broadcaster makes a statement about the presenter: “Back to the streets”

In the comments, the fans did not fail to get emotional along with the anchor, and also tore many compliments to her daughter, praising the beauty of the young woman and even stating that she is one of the most beautiful girls in Brazil.

“This girl is very beautiful people”, “Perfeitaa”, “Wonderful this family and this beautiful girl”, “Hard time I know what it is”, “Lindaaa” “God bless this beautiful family”, “What a love!”, “It’s a pain that suffocates, but necessary”, “How beautiful! Family is the foundation of everything. Take care, princess”, said some netizens in the comments.