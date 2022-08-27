Santa Casa de Pelotas opens 30 more SUS beds | General

Wing will have 30 beds for patients (Photo: Publicity – DP)

Since Wednesday (24), 30 beds are already in operation at Santa Casa de Pelotas for the use of patients from the Unified Health System (SUS) at the Sagrado Corao de Jesus unit. Vacancies were opened after signing an amendment to a contract between the hospital and the city hall on the 18th. Monthly, R$ 480 thousand will be invested in the reopening of beds, of which R$ 160 thousand will complement the SUS table.

According to the agreement between the municipality and Santa Casa, the 30 inpatient spaces will be allocated to the rear of the Emergency Room in order to reduce the capacity of the service that serves as a gateway to patients in Pelotas and region in urgent and emergency cases.

According to the Hospital’s Nursing Manager, Ktia Zielke, the reopening of beds, in addition to unburdening the ER, guarantees better care conditions for patients in the public network.

know more

The municipality’s contract with Santa Casa for the provision of rear beds is valid until the end of October. The objective is to reduce the pressure on the Emergency Department, especially related to cases of patients with respiratory symptoms, which traditionally increase in the coldest period of the year.

In addition to these 30 emergency rooms at the Santa Casa, there are another 12 infirmary beds that have been operating since July 1 at Hospital Universitário São Francisco de Paula.