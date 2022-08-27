São Paulo lineup: Gabriel Neves evolves, but should be absent against Fortaleza | Sao Paulo

The big news of São Paulo’s training this Friday, at the Barra Funda CT, was the evolution of Gabriel Neves in his recovery. The midfielder is recovering from a slight ligament injury in his right ankle and has been doing exercises on the pitch with physiotherapy.

The club expects him to train on Saturday with the rest of the squad. However, his presence in Sunday’s duel, at 4 pm, against Fortaleza, for the Brasileirão, is unlikely. The idea of ​​Tricolor is to recover it for the next week, in the confrontation against Atlético-GO, for the Sudamericana.

In this way, Pablo Maia should continue in the starting lineup against Fortaleza. Luan, who has been training with the other teammates after recovering from surgery, may be a novelty among the related.

The other low besides Neves is Miranda. The defender stayed at Refis treating a trauma to his right ankle. He was accompanied by Caio and Arboleda, who are recovering from their operations.

On the other hand, Rogério Ceni has the returns of newly hired athletes. Last Wednesday, for the Copa do Brasil, Bustos, Ferraresi, Marcos Guilherme and Felipe Alves were absent because they were not registered for the tournament.

In this way, a possible São Paulo for the confrontation has: Jandrei, Rafinha, Diego Costa (Luizão), Ferraresi and Welington; Pablo Maia, Galoppo, Nikão (Rodrigo Nestor) and Igor Gomes; Marcos Guilherme (Bustos) and Luciano.

The well-modified team is due to the fact that Ceni has stated that reaching the final of the Sudamericana is the great objective at this moment. The first leg of the semifinal takes place next Thursday, in Goiânia.

