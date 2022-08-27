São Paulo squad: Gabriel Neves is missing again | Sao Paulo

This Saturday morning, São Paulo ended the preparation to face Fortaleza, Sunday, at 4 pm, in Morumbi, for the Brazilian Championship.

The midfielder Gabriel Neves remains out of the team due to a ligament injury in his right ankle. He did exercises on the lawn with physical preparation. Midfielder André Anderson, who is recovering from muscle pain, performed activities in the field with physiotherapy.

Defenders Miranda (trauma to the right ankle) and Arboleda (surgery on the left ankle) and striker Caio (surgery on the right knee) remained in treatment.

1 of 3 Rogério Ceni with the São Paulo squad in training — Photo: Disclosure Rogério Ceni with the São Paulo squad in training — Photo: Disclosure

Coach Rogério Ceni commanded a technical activity and then held a collective to define the team. The squad was not released by the club.

2 of 3 Diego Costa at São Paulo training this Saturday — Photo: São Paulo FC Diego Costa at São Paulo training this Saturday — Photo: São Paulo FC

The trend is for the coach to preserve some holders for Thursday’s game, against Atlético-GO, in Goiânia, for the Copa Sudamericana semifinals.

São Paulo can start the game with: Jandrei, Rafinha, Diego Costa (Luizão), Ferraresi and Welington; Pablo Maia, Galoppo, Nikão (Rodrigo Nestor) and Igor Gomes; Marcos Guilherme (Busts) and Luciano.

