São Paulo vs Flamengo breaks national audience record on Globo

Globo achieved the highest audience for a football game on Brazilian television in 2022 with the transmission of São Paulo x Flamengo, which ended with a 3-1 victory in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil last Wednesday. (24).

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media provided by the broadcaster, the match averaged 27 points in the PNT (National Television Panel), with a 46% share of the total number of televisions connected.

The PNT is the result of the 15 squares with audiences measured by Ibope in Brazil. Each point represents 258,821 households, or 713,821 individuals. In other words, the game maintained a constant average of almost 19.3 million people in the period with the ball rolling. Globo reported that more than 50 million different people saw the broadcast at some point.

The victory of Rubro-Negro over Tricolor paulista was not individually the biggest football audience in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. In São Paulo, the game scored an average of 27 points, two less than the transmission of Corinthians 4 x 1 Atlético-GO, which remains the record of the season. Each point on Ibope in SP is equivalent to 74,666 households, or 205,755 people

In Rio, the duel recorded an average of 35 points, four less than the record of the year, which is still the classification of Flamengo against Atlético-MG in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. In the square in Rio de Janeiro, each point represents 47,601 houses or 124,692 people.

Even so, as the numbers were very high at the same time in the two main squares of the PNT, SP and RJ, they helped to raise the national average. Globo also scored 39 ratings in Belém, 32 in Vitória and 31 in the Federal District.

For comparison, the national average of SBT in the return game between Flamengo and Corinthians for the quarterfinals of Libertadores, broadcast throughout the country, was 18.5 points. Band scored 19 points in the PNT with the transmission of the Club World Cup final in February, when Chelsea defeated Palmeiras in extra time.

Last year, the Libertadores final on Silvio Santos’ station scored 25.6 points on the National Television Panel. At the time, Palmeiras was champion in a game also marked by extra time against Flamengo.