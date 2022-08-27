See PAYMENT DATE; know what AMOUNT you will receive from Auxílio Brasil and who is entitled

the payment of Brazil aid was already closed in August. At this moment, the population is preparing to receive the installment in the month of September.

After the advance payment this month, there is an expectation that the deposit will follow in advance in the following months.

Beneficiaries also want to know the amount of payment in September, since in August we had installments of R$ 600 and R$ 710 (with the addition of the gas voucher).

KNOW WHO IS RIGHT TO BRAZIL AID

.

Families living in poverty situation or extreme poverty who have pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, children, adolescents and young people between 0 and 21 years old can participate in the Brazil aid.

Extremely poor families are those with a per capita family income of zero to R$100.00.

Families in poverty are those with a per capita family income of R$100.01 to R$200.

To apply for Aid Brazilthe family must be registered in the Single Registration for Social Programs of the Federal Government and have the data updated in the last 2 years.

If you are within the income requirements and are not registered, you must go to the person responsible for Auxílio Brasil at the city hall of your city to register in CadÚnico.

Attention: Being registered is a prerequisite, but it does not impose the immediate entry of the family into the benefit. Each month, the Ministry of Citizenship automatically selects the families to be included.

WILL BRAZIL AID IN SEPTEMBER BE EARLY?

So far, there has been no statement from the Ministry of Citizenship on this issue.

Payment is expected to take place according to the calendar at the beginning of the year. Following in the second half of the month.

INCREASE IN THE PORTION OF AID BRAZIL

The installment that was R$400 was increased to R$600 between August and December 2022.

This was a measure that President had to garner votes in the upcoming elections.

For the PEC to be approved, it was necessary to impose a state of emergency in Brazil. With that, the federal government guaranteed R$41 billion to inject into income distribution programs.

In addition to Aid Brasil, the Vale-Gás was also expanded. The installment was around R$53 and was increased to R$110.

What is understood as the value of a 13 kilo gas cylinder. The Gas Aid is not paid in this month of September. The benefit is released bimonthly.

INCREASE IN BENEFICIARIES OF BRAZIL AID

In this month of August, another change promoted by the Federal government is the number of families benefiting from the social program.

Previously, around 18.7 million families received monthly R$ 400. Now, with the new amount of R$ 600 – as defined by the Electoral PEC -, more than 2 million new families will receive the benefitwhich is valid until December 2022.

Despite the increase in the number of beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil, the number is still insufficient to reach the entire population living in poverty and extreme poverty.

This is because, according to a survey carried out by the Penssan Network, 33 million Brazilians are hungry today in the countryequivalent to 1.5% of the population.

BRAZIL AID CONSULTATION

To make the Auxílio Brasil query, the citizen can use the Auxílio Brasil App, available for Android and iOS systems.

Another way is through the Ministry of Citizenship, through the number 121.

NEW AID BRAZIL CALENDAR



.