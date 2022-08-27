See the top Xbox highlights at Gamescom 2022

Gamescom 2022 is in full swing and this Thursday (25th), the highlight was the Xbox Booth Showcase. The event brought news about some of the console games and conversations with the developers of the titles.

Additionally, Microsoft took the time to showcase the Xbox app on the Gaming Hub of Samsung’s new TVs. With the partnership between the two companies, it is possible to access Cloud Gaming directly on televisions and play console games without the need for a console. Below you can watch the broadcast.

Check out the main highlights of the Xbox Booth Showcase:

Microsoft Flight Simulator

The flight simulator franchise will gain another title: “Flight Simulator: 40th Anniversary Edition”, the fifteenth game in the series, debuts on November 11. Among the novelties presented is the new mode, “City Update” to provide players with cities even more realistic and more similar to real maps. Another novelty is the addition of helicopters and ultralights in the game, vehicles that the most passionate aviation fans have been asking for a long time.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

The sequel to 2019’s A Plague Tale: Innocence will be a game that combines elements of stealth and survival and must be set in medieval France. The game will be released on October 18, and will have the tough mission of repeating the success of its predecessor, which received very positive reviews from specialized critics and is considered a cult classic.

Sea of ​​Thieves

Sea of ​​Thieves was also featured. The game is online multiplayer where players can have fun leading their own pirate ships. The next big event will revolve around Merrick, one of the most popular characters in the game and should also mark the end of the current story.

Age of Empires IV

Microsoft has announced that two new civilizations will be available for free download in October: the Ottomans and the Malians.

Age of Empires IV is an online game where players develop their own civilizations to turn them into a real empire, exploring natural resources, training soldiers, investing in technology and fighting other civilizations.