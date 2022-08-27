See what is #FACT or #FAKE in Simone Tebet’s interview for Jornal Nacional | elections

Share on WhatsApp

The Fact or Fake team checked Tebet’s key statements. Read:

“The Ideb of Mato Grosso do Sul for high school, if it’s not the first, or the second, it’s the third.”

The declaration is #FAKE. See why: The most recent IDEB, released last year, but referring to 2019, points out that Mato Grosso do Sul is in 9th position among Brazilian states, in the evaluation of secondary education that considers all state and private networks. When considering only the state network, MS appears in 7th position.

“They took my candidacy to court and the action was immediately rejected.”

The statement is #FACT. See why: In July, MDB leaders from eleven states declared their support for former president Lula (PT)’s pre-candidate instead of the party’s pre-candidate Simone Tebet. The group was formed by representatives from Amazonas, Alagoas, Paraíba, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Bahia, Piauí, Maranhão, Rio de Janeiro, Pará and Rio Grande do Norte.

The representative of the Alagoas directory Hugo Wanderley Caju asked the Superior Electoral Court to cancel the convening of the MDB’s national convention. The Alagoas directory is chaired by Senator Renan Calheiros. The request was denied by the president of the TSE at the time, Edson Fachin, who claimed that there was no illegality in the summons act. On July 27, the MDB convention confirmed Tebet’s candidacy for president.

“We have the [apoio do] mayor of the largest capital in Brazil, 12 million inhabitants, from the mayor of Porto Alegre, we have the [apoio do] governor of the state of São Paulo, who will also give a platform to other candidates…”

The statement is #FACT. See why: The mayor of São Paulo, the largest city in Brazil, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), and the mayor of Porto Alegre, Sebastião Melo (MDB), declared their support for Simone Tebet during the launch of the senator’s candidacy for the presidency. The governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), declared support for the senator, but should also open his platform for the presidential candidate of União Brasil, Soraya Thronicke.

“I am privileged because I am facing a party that came out in the vanguard and had the courage to launch, in this most difficult moment in Brazil, a woman candidate for president of the republic. This is unprecedented.”

The declaration is #FAKE. See why: Simone Tebet is one of 11 women who have contested or are now campaigning for the presidency of the Republic. She is even running with three other candidates in these elections: Vera (PSTU), Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil).

Tebet and Vera are technically tied in voting intentions, according to the latest Datafolha poll, released on August 18.

From redemocratization to the last election, in 2018, five women were candidates for the presidency and one of them, Dilma Rousseff, was elected for two terms, in 2010 and 2014. The first female candidate was Livia Maria Pio, who ran in 1989, for the Nationalist Party. (PN). In 1998, Thereza Ruiz contested the presidential elections for the National Labor Party (PTN). In 2006, there were two candidates. Senator Heloísa Helena (PSOL), who finished in third place, with 6.5 million votes, and Ana Maria Rangel, who ran for office from the Progressive Republican Party (PRP). In 2014, Luciana Genro ran for PSOL.

Marina Silva contested three elections, 2010, 2014 and 2018. The first for the PV, when she finished in third place with 19 million votes. The second when she assumed the head of the ticket, after the death of Eduardo Campos (PSB), and ran for the PSB. She was again in third place, this time with 22 million votes.

In the last election, in 2018, Marina ran for Rede and came in 8th place, with 1 million votes. Vera Lúcia (PSTU) competed in the same contest.

Dilma Rousseff (PT), the only woman to be president of Brazil, ran and won in 2010 and 2014. The first time, she won José Serra (PSDB) in the second round, receiving 56.05% of the votes, equivalent to 55.7 million votes. To be reelected four years later, she defeated Aécio Neves (PSDB), winning 51.6% of the votes, totaling 54.5 million votes.

“Union has to stop playing the bill for states and municipalities. Education is our responsibility.”

#NOTHAT. See why: The 1988 Constitution, in article 23, establishes that providing access to education is a common competence of the Union, the States, the Federal District and the municipalities.

But article 212, also of the Federal Constitution, determines that only states and municipalities invest a minimum percentage, of 25%, of the revenue in maintenance and development of education.

States and municipalities are also responsible for allocating part of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) to the Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and for Valuing Education Professionals (Fundeb).

In some cases, the Union also contributes to Fundeb, as a complement to municipalities and states that have not reached the minimum value per student per year, defined nationally, or that have achieved an evolution of the indicators. This contribution can reach up to 23%.

“It is the party that has the largest number of mayors, vice-mayors, councilors and councilors.”

The statement is #FACT. See why: The MDB was the leader in the number of mayors, deputy mayors and councilors elected in 2020, according to data from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). There were 8,709 candidates elected by the party, including 772 mayors, 660 vice-mayors and 7,277 councilors.

The PP was in second place, with 7,523 elected, including 680 mayors, 551 vice-mayors and 6,292 councilors.

“Two years of poor children in public schools without studying, without knowing how to read and write.”

#NOTHAT. See why: According to the IBGE’s Synthesis of Social Indicators survey, the average time in which face-to-face classes were suspended in Brazil in 2020 as a way of preventing Covid-19 was 279.4 days.

In the public network, face-to-face activities were suspended, on average, for 287.5 days, while in the private network, the average was 247.7 days.

The school year has a minimum of 200 days and 800 hours of workload, as established by the Law of Directives and Bases of National Education (LDB), of 1996. During the pandemic, mandatory days were suspended, but the workload maintained.

In relation to the average of developed countries, Brazilian elementary education was suspended for a period three times longer, according to a study carried out by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

“I was the first female chair of the Senate Violence Against Women Committee.”

The statement is #FACT. See why: The installation meeting of the Joint Permanent Commission to Combat Violence against Women, on March 10, 2015, elected Tebet and deputy Keiko Ota (PSB-SP) as president and vice-president, respectively. The objective of the commission, which is currently inactive, is to present proposals for the consolidation of the National Policy to Combat Violence against Women, correct flaws in social security services and in the provision of public and legal security to women victims of violence.

“Women earn 20% less than men doing the same activity. 40% less if you’re black.”

The statement is #FACT. See why: According to a survey released in March by the consultancy IDados, based on the IBGE’s National Household Sample Survey, women earn about 20% less than men in Brazil, even when comparing the hourly income among professionals. of the same schooling profile, color and age, and in the same sector of activity and occupation category.

In the case of the black population, the study “Social Inequalities by Color or Race in Brazil”, released by the IBGE in 2019, points out that a black woman earns 44.4% less than a white man in Brazil.

“The poor man leaves a little more than half of his salary at the supermarket.”

The statement is #FACT. See why: According to data from the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese) in July, the average price of the basic food basket costs 48.39% of the minimum wage in Aracaju, the capital with the lowest cost, and costs up to 67.83% of income. minimum in São Paulo, the capital with the most expensive food basket in the country. Of the 17 capitals surveyed, in 16 the worker spent more than half of a minimum wage on the basic food basket.

“I was the rapporteur and it became law that parties that elect blacks and women count twice for the fund.”

The statement is #FACT. See why: Tebet was rapporteur in the Senate of the Draft Constitutional Amendment 111, of 2021, which establishes that “for the purpose of distributing among political parties the resources of the party fund and the Special Fund for Campaign Financing (FEFC), the votes given to female candidates or to black candidates for the Chamber of Deputies in elections held from 2022 to 2030 will be counted twice”. The matter was enacted in Congress in September 2021.

“We have now managed to advance with thirty percent radio time, from television to women. This has made it possible for us to almost increase the number of deputies by almost fifty percent.”

The statement is #FACT. See why: The Superior Electoral Court ruled in May 2018 that at least 30% of the time allocated to free electoral advertising on radio and TV should be reserved for female candidates. In the election of the same year, 77 women were elected to the Chamber of Deputies, an increase of 51% in relation to the previous election.

*Felipe Grandin, Cristina Caldas, Guilherme Muniz, Gisele Barros, Hermínio Bernardo, Patrícia Fiúza, Rafael Rosas, Rodrigo Salgado, Victor Farias