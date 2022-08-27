Serie B: see how many points Cruzeiro needs to guarantee access

photo: Staff Images/Cruise According to the Department of Mathematics at UFMG, Cruzeiro has a 99.99% chance of returning to Serie A at the end of this season.

With a 4-0 victory over

According to data from the Department of Mathematics at the Federal University of Minas Gerais, Raposa has a 99.99% chance of guaranteeing access to the end of the season.

So far, Cruzeiro has won 17 games, drawn six and lost just three in the Brazilian. With a 73% record, the team is 19 points ahead of fifth-placed Londrina.

UFMG mathematicians state that 63 is the average score to guarantee access to Serie B. If it wins its next two commitments, Cruzeiro will reach this mark against Cricima, in Mineiro, on September 4th.

Before facing Tigre at Gigante da Pampulha, in Belo Horizonte, the team coached by Paulo Pezzolano still plays against Sampaio Corra, at Castelo, in So Lus do Maranho.

Anyway, even if it wins its next two appointments, Cruzeiro still won’t be able to confirm access mathematically.