She is coming! Ethereum (ETH) soars to $1,700 with new update date; bitcoin (BTC) advances in the cryptocurrency flashlight

As investors’ eyes remain on the bitcoin (BTC)O ethereum (ETH) is the great highlight of the market this Thursday (25). the second largest cryptocurrency in the world regained higher price levels after a developer update.

According to the Ethereum Foundation, the The Merge (“The Fusion”, in the English translation) should start sooner than expected.

The first of two steps towards the full establishment of the update should happen on September 6th (in about three weeks), with the last deadline scheduled for sometime between the 10th and 20th of the same month.

This proximity of the update generated a rally in the tokens of the ethereum network, which encouraged the other cryptocurrencies on the market. Added to this, the optimism of international stock exchanges stimulates the search for new price levels.

Check out the performance of the ten largest cryptocurrencies in the world today:

#NamePrice24h %7d %
1Bitcoin (BTC)US$ 21,698.711.20%-7.71%
twoEthereum (ETH)US$ 1,706.163.67%-8.09%
3Tether (USDT)US$ 1.000.01%0.01%
4USD Coin (USDC)US$ 1.000.02%0.00%
5BNB (BNB)US$ 303.512.19%-1.69%
6Binance USD (BUSD)US$ 1.000.01%0.02%
7XRP (XRP)US$ 0.3481.26%-7.99%
8Cardano (ADA)US$ 0.46450.85%-14.17%
9Solana (SOL)$36.252.66%-11.90%
10Dogecoin (DOGE)US$ 0.70734.00%-12.35%
Source: Coin MarketCap
Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ETFs on the Brazilian Stock Exchange

tickermanagerPriceVariation (24h%)Variation (7d%)
HASH11hashdexBRL 20.140.10%-9.85%
ETHE11hashdexBRL 25.300.00%-11.20%
BITH11hashdexBRL 26.35-1.20%-8.35%
DEFI11hashdexBRL 23.304.20%-12.08%
WEB311hashdexBRL 20.001.42%-9.13%
GOAL 11hashdexBRL 47.161.42%-7.40%
QBTC11QR CapitalBRL 6.960.58%-7.81%
QETH11QR CapitalBRL 6.404.07%-8.44%
QDFI11QR CapitalBRL 4.210.96%-16.47%
NFTS11investmentBRL 30.04-5.18%-10.06%
CRPT11VitreousBRL 5.751.05%-6.66%
Source: Google Finance

Ethereum came to dominate?

The question that always comes up with the new ethereum update is inevitable: will ether outperform bitcoin?

But the answer is not always simple. First of all, beating the price of bitcoin can be a far from simple task — given that the largest cryptocurrency in the world is one of the most expensive tokens and ethereum would need to multiply quotes more than 15 times.

In the crypto market, however, this is not impossible, although it is unlikely.

Another point of view

In terms of design, it is necessary not to compare bananas with oranges.

Bitcoin was the first of the cryptocurrencies and is considered to be digital gold, which is why some analysts treat BTC more like a commodity than a currency.

The ethereum protocol is a so-called first layer blockchain (layer 1 or L1), in which projects develop from it. In other words, BTC and ETH are in different market niches, there is no way to “beat” each other.

The Merge priced for ethereum

Some analysts in this market still claim that ethereum quotes should not have a “boom” beyond these one-off highs. In their view, The Merge is already priced in.

However, some facts play against this view: since the beginning of the most intense tests on the network, ethereum has lost more than 50% of its value — and since that time, people already said that The Merge was priced.

This means that — in the “worst” case — the ETH token (cryptocurrency) can “only” double in value. But it must be said that the cryptocurrency market is highly volatile and any estimate for quotes is based on estimates that take into account a scenario that can change.

Therefore, it is recommended to keep a share of no more than 5% of your investments in cryptocurrencies.

