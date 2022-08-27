Shia LaBeouf counters director who said she fired him to protect actress during filming: ‘I leaked’ – Monet

+



Olivia Wilde and Shia LaBeouf (Photo: Getty; Playback)

Shia LaBeouf, 36, has countered allegations by director Olivia Wilde, 38, who said she recently fired him from her new film. The American actor said that he was the one who dropped out of the project and presented emails and video to corroborate his side of the story.

The information was published by Variety magazine this Friday (26). For the same site, Olivia said this week that she fired Shia from ‘Don’t Worry Honey’ (scheduled for Sept. 22) because “his methods are not in keeping with the ethics” she demands in her productions. In addition, she said that she wanted to protect the cast, especially Florence Pugh, who would play the romantic pair and many intense scenes with him.

Olivia Wilde and Shia LaBeouf (Photo: Getty Images)

Now, Shia LaBeouf counters Olivia Wilde’s allegations. The actor said he left “due to lack of rehearsal time”. He forwarded two emails to the magazine that he also sent the director as soon as he read her interview. “You and I both know the reasons for my departure. I walked out of your movie because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse.”

Shia even showed some prints of conversations with Olivia Wilde in August 2020, when he left the film. In one of them, the director thanks the star for letting her participate in his creation process while convincing him to stay. “I want to make it clear how much it means to me that you trust me. This is a gift I will take with me,” she writes in the message. He said he officially dropped out of the film the day after that conversation.

In a video made by Olivia to Shia, she says she’s not ready to give up on him yet, amid the actor’s disagreements with Florence Pugh. “We promised with the little finger. It means something in my house,” she says in another text message.

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in a scene from Don’t Worry Honey (2022) (Photo: Playback)

Sources told Variety that Shia had been fired to make way for Harry Styles, which bolsters Olivia’s recent statement. Another person, however, said that his departure was sort of a collective recognition that the actor didn’t care about the director’s style.

The magazine also points out that the messages shown by Shia LaBeouf were sent before the cast found out what the star was like on the set, something that would have been decisive for his departure from the production.

Actor Shia LaBeouf and singer FKA Twigs in September 2018 (Photo: Getty Images)

Actor Shia LaBeouf received a string of harassment and abuse allegations two years ago. The first accusations came from singer FKA Twigs in December 2020, through a lawsuit with allegations of physical, mental and emotional abuse that would have occurred during the period they lived together.

FKA Twigs claimed to have been infected by the actor with a sexually transmitted disease, said she was hanged by him and terrorized during a car ride, with Shia threatening to crash the vehicle if she didn’t declare her love.

Shia LaBeouf Receives Breakthrough Writer Award at the 2019 Hollywood Film Awards (Photo: Getty Images)

Later, another ex of his, Karolyn Pho, sued him for physical abuse; more similar accusations followed by other women who often cited the former ‘Transformers’ actor’s violent behavior.

After the allegations, Shia LaBeouf was fired from the talent agency responsible for his career. In February 2021, he entered a rehab clinic; his legal representatives released a statement stating that he was seeking “necessary treatment”.