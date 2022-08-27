“Short” in Renner (LREN3) and Ambev (ABEV3): Norte Asset and Macro Capital’s short strategies

Brazil and the world are experiencing different economic times. While inflation began to subside here and the cycle of high interest rates, apparently, came to an end, in the US and Europe the situation is even more complicated.

In this scenario, the big question for investors is which factor to take more into account when investing: the Brazilian micro, which is improving, or the global macro, which shows signs that the worst is not over yet.

For Gustavo Salomão, CFA and CIO of Norte Asset, and Priscila Araújo, CFA, partner and equity manager at Macro Capital, the ideal is to take both factors into account. “The moment is favorable for Brazil, but we are not alone. If it doesn’t get much worse outside and the US manages to do the soft landing [aterrissagem suave]we have room to walk a lot”, says Priscila, from Macro.

“The micro is only allowed by the macro scenario”, agrees Salomão, from Norte, emphasizing the importance of looking at both aspects to understand the risks, opportunities and knowing how to adjust positions.

short trades

A common strategy in the funds of the two managers to operate with an eye on the micro and macro issue is short operations (shorts). In the case of Norte, Salomão points out that the asset was very successful operating sold in e-commerce, in companies such as Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Via (VIIA3) and Enjoei (ENJU3).

However, these positions no longer exist and they are now long in the sector in Mercado Livre (MELI34) and Americanas (AMER3). “You cannot look with love and with a bias towards the market. The macro scenario has changed and we decided to change the strategy”, he says.

Today, according to Salomão, one of Norte’s sold operations is Lojas Renner (LREN3). For him, the Chinese Shein is a major competitor of the company and is gaining space, while Lojas Renner no longer has as much space to expand. “In addition, she sells to a lower class and depends on credit, which is very tight”, adds Salomão.

At Macro, Priscila says that they have also sold in Via, Enjoei, in addition to Embraer (EMBR3). However, they have already got rid of their positions and one of their shorts today it is in Ambev (ABEV3).

According to her, the company has swum in the past, but in the last 10 years the scenario has been changing. In addition, beer consumption is at its highest level in history.

In this scenario, Priscila believes that the chance of the company not surprising or even disappointing from now on is very high, which should impact the company’s actions. “O core of the company is good, but it is too expensive for it and I don’t think it will deliver the volume growth it needs”, says the partner at Macro.

Arezzo (ARZZ3)

On the long side, despite emphasizing the importance of the macro, both Salomão and Priscila emphasize that sometimes the micro can prevail, as was the case with Arezzo (ARZZ3). The action has been present in both Norte and Macro funds for some time, even when the scenario was not favorable for the retail sector.

According to them, the company has changed in recent years and has a very strong growth perspective. Thus, the two saw it worth having the company in their portfolios since when the scenario was not positive on the macro issue. “Arezzo has been our biggest position for 10 months,” says Salomão, from Norte.

For more details on the strategy of Gustavo Salomão, CFA, CIO of Norte Asset, and Priscila Araújo, CFA, partner and equity manager at Macro Capital, check out episode 160 of Stock Pickers.

