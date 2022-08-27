Simony’s daughter talks about not commenting on cancer treatment performed by her mother | celebrities



Aysha Benelli explains why she does not comment on the health problem faced by her mother, SimonyPlayback / Instagram

Rio – Aysha Benelli, daughter of singer Simony, used social networks last Thursday to explain why she did not comment on the medical treatment carried out by her mother, who is facing bowel cancer. On Instagram, the actress commented on the difficulty of dealing with the singer’s health problem and also revealed that she had received hate messages related to the subject.

“How do you deal with everything that is happening to your mother? Why don’t you speak out about it?”, asked a follower. “First and last time I’m going to answer this: I don’t speak much about it, because I think it involves a lot of personal requirements and things that no one has to do, like several stupid messages I’ve already received”, began the artist.

“I know there are a lot of people worried about her, but she is fine, and everything is going well. The only thing I want from you is prayer and support. Don’t be invading other people’s space, which is to show about it, she shows on her Instagram,” the actress said, adding that she has never stopped supporting or being interested in the problem facing her mother. “I don’t need to keep posting to show that I’m supporting her. I do this at home. It’s been very difficult for the whole family to deal with. It’s something we didn’t expect and came out of nowhere, but thank God, she found out early and is having the best evolutions. She gave a good shake up in several things, but we are super confident and I’m always with her”, he concluded.