Soccer player kills ex-girlfriend with baseball bat in Italy; Victim’s sister heard aggression – Mundo

Giovanni Padovani, a 27-year-old Italian football player, was arrested on suspicion of murdering Alessandra Matteuzzi, 56, with hammers, blows and with a baseball bat. At the time of the assault, the victim was talking on the phone with her sister, who heard the distress calls.

Information about the crime committed on Tuesday (23) in the building where Alessandra lived, in Bologna, Italy, is from the newspaper The globe. The two had broken up in January of this year, after a year of a abusive relationship out of jealousy. Alessandra reported the player for stalking in late July.

Regarding the crime, the Italian press points out that Giovanni left the region of Sicily, where he plays for Sancataldese, the D-series team, and went to look for Alessandra in Bologna. The victim was surprised by the player and dropped the phone he was on in a bond with sister.

series of aggressions

Stefania, the victim’s sister, heard the series of assaults and called the police. Alessandra was found with vital signs, but died in hospital. Stefania said the victim was beaten to death.

“She got out of the car and started screaming ‘No Giovanni, no, I beg you, help!’. I was on the phone. I immediately called the police, who arrived shortly. Romagna.

The player, according to witnesses, used an iron bench in the concierge to assault the victim. The woman had already asked that Giovanni not be allowed into the building.

Alessandra’s family lawyer, Giampiero Barile, told il Resto del Carlino newspaper that the player obsessive control about the victim.

“He kept her under control from a distance, often asking her to send photos and videos of where she was, sometimes every 10 minutes, moved by jealousy. In some situations he also asked her to film the time of where she was to check if I was telling the truth,” he added.

crime investigation

A process to determine whether authorities have failed to take appropriate action to protect Alessandra Matteuzzi, after her complaint against Giovanni, was opened by the Minister of Justice Marta Cartabia.

Bologna’s chief prosecutor, Giuseppe Amato, denied the accusations of negligence. According to the prosecutor, shortly after the registration of the stalking report was made, the investigation began.

“We did what we could. The stalking report did not highlight situations of concrete risk of violence, it was just the typical behavior of uncomfortable stalking”, he pondered to the Ansa agency.