Sorocaba’s wife reveals if the couple lost friends after converting: “They moved away”

Sorocaba’s wife reveals to followers on social media if the couple lost friends after religiously converting

Biah Rodriguescountryman’s wife Sorocaba, took advantage of a box of questions that he opened on his Instagram to deny a rumor about his personal life. It turns out that several netizens believed that the couple had lost friends after the singer approached his faith.

“Did you move away from friends, did you stop receiving people there because of religion?”, wanted to know a netizen. Directly, the digital influencer denied that she stopped seeing loved ones after the artist’s baptism.

“It’s a lie, on the contrary, I’m loving receiving them to listen to us talk about how much God has done in our lives. It’s not about religion, it’s about Jesus”said Biah Rodrigues.

In addition, she took the opportunity to remember a visit she had received a few hours ago. “Today we received some friends at home, and the dear pastors came to bring us a wonderful word, we had dinner afterwards, it was wonderful”.

EMOTION

The singer Sorocaba decided to undergo an important religious ritual recently: the baptism. At the age of 41, the sertanejo who had never been baptized, decided to seal his ties with the Church and live the rite of passage alongside his wife, the model Biah Rodrigues.

On the blonde’s social networks, the pair of Fernando appeared being dipped to officiate his christening in front of an audience. Very emotional, the wife cried from beginning to end and tried to hug her husband at the end of the ritual.