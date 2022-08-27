Soybeans close almost 30 pts higher in Chicago reflecting strong demand and…

Prices in Brazil do not reflect the entire increase in the CBOT due to a decline in the dollar against the real. Business continues to happen at a slower pace.

podcast Soybeans close nearly 30 pts higher in Chicago reflecting strong demand and climate concerns

Soybean prices rose again and ended the trading session this Friday (26) with highs of almost 30 points in the main contracts. November ended the day at $14.61 and March at $14.65 per bushel. The market operated throughout the day in a positive field and intensified its gains throughout the day.

As Grupo Labhoro’s director general, Ginaldo Sousa, explained, the move reflected a combination of climate concerns in the United States with stronger demand for soy from China. And with the advance of this Friday, the market recovers much of the lows of the previous session, when the CBOT gave in significantly.

By holding at $14.30 in the previous trading session, the market gained strength and intensified its positive trajectory in the face of new news that began to emerge.

“The (climate models) took the rains from the Midwest, mainly Iowa, Dakotas, Nebraska, and also Ohio, Indiana. And China bought, overnight, four ships of American soy and two of Brazilian soy. to prices”, says Sousa. “And the market is believing that the numbers brought by Pro Farmer are reliable numbers.”

However, Sousa says that the comparison with the previous season will not, at this moment, be so “important” for the progress of quotations, since the past harvest already had a break.

Corn production was estimated at 349.5 million tons (13.759 billion bushels), with a projected average yield of 175.84 bags per hectare (168.1 bushels per acre). For soybeans, 123.42 million tons (4.535 billion bushels) and an average yield of 57.94 bags per hectare (51.7 bushels/acre) are expected.

See the full numbers:

“Demand will be very important now, but if the weather fails in 15 days, with rains far below normal and high temperatures, these prices would surpass the highs of the new crop and set even higher. prices are back down because the harvest is heading towards its final stretch. So, weather and demand will make a difference for the market”, explains the director of Labhoro.

BRAZILIAN MARKET

For prices in the Brazilian market, the impact of the increases in Chicago was limited by the fall in the dollar against the real. This Friday, the American currency closed below R$ 5.10, being quoted at R$ 5.08, with a drop of 0.66%.

“So, prices have not become so attractive that they could force more coherent sales. I think the Brazilian producer is doing the right thing, selling slowly, selling the new crop very slowly, but selling the rest of the old crop in a calm way , if big concerns”, reports Ginaldo Sousa.

In his analysis, if the weather (in the US) helps, soybean prices in Brazil could return to around R$ 200.00 per bag, giving better income margins for soybean farmers, also considering the dollar still above the R$ $5.00.