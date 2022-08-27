Step by step to CONSULT the 2022 Income Tax refund: simple and fast!

Income Tax must be paid every year by workers. When there is an analysis of the Tax sent by the Internal Revenue Service, the worker may either have to pay, or may be entitled to receive a refund. Thus, every year countless workers earn the right to restitution.

A novelty that has been in operation since 2020 is regarding the change of payment batches. This is because, before, transfers were made in 7 lots. However, since 2020 it occurs in only 5. With this, those who are authorized to receive the refund can count on the transfer of the money occurring more quickly.

2022 Income Tax Refund

This year, three lots of the five totals have already been paid. In August, the 4th batch is transferred and, in September, the 5th and last batch. Anyone interested in knowing if they are entitled or when they will receive it can consult each one, through the tool that the Federal Revenue makes available.

There are two possibilities for making the query. In this sense, the first one is through the website of the Federal Revenue Service itself, while the second is through the Meu Imposto de Renda application.

But what can make a person entitled to an Income Tax refund? First, it occurs when, when submitting the statement, the analysis notes that the person spent more than his income. And, therefore, you can receive refund transfers.

It is important to highlight that the lots take into account some criteria to place certain groups of contributors as a priority. This is the case, for example, of people with disabilities or those over 60 years of age.

How to consult?

To consult the My Income Tax application, the steps are as follows.

1) Download the app: https://bityli.com/jTdDPIT.

2) Log in using your Gov.br account details.

3) Search for and click on the “IRPF Refund” option.

4) Upon doing this, there will be a document with the information. Check them.

On the other hand, to consult through the official website of the Federal Revenue, the steps are a little different. So, they are the following:

1) Access the official website of the Revenue, which can be done through the link: https://www.gov.br/receitafederal/pt-br.

2) Click on the “Income Tax” option

3) Tap “Consult Refund” and then tap “Start”.

4) At this stage, you will need to provide some personal data to proceed with the process. They will be: date of birth, year and CPF. When entering the information, proceed to enter the verification code.

5) Tap on “Consult”

6) Read the available information

