STJ revokes arrest and grants freedom to Monique







Councilor Dr. Jairinho and teacher Monique Medeiros were preventively arrested for the death of Henry Photo: Reproduction / TV GLOBO / Estadão

Minister João Otávio de Noronha, of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), granted the defense’s request for habeas corpus and granted, this Friday, 26, the right of Monique Medeiros to respond in freedom to the prosecution process for the death of her son. , Henry Borel, 4 years old.

“I am not aware of the present habeas corpus, but I grant the ex officio order to revoke the patient’s preventive detention, ensuring the right to respond to the process in freedom, without prejudice to the new enactment of a personal precautionary measure based on contemporary reasons”, said the minister in the decision.

The defendant had been under house arrest since the beginning of April, however, in June, the Court reversed the decision of the first degree court – which had replaced preventive detention with electronic monitoring – and ordered her to return to the Santo Expedito Penal Institute, in Gericinó Complex, in Bangu, in the West Zone of Rio.

In the understanding of Minister Noronha, Monique’s house arrest should not have been revoked, since she was serving her prison term at home and with electronic monitoring. The revocation was carried out by the 7th Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio, after a request from the Public Ministry.

In a note, Monique’s defense states to the Earth that “has always trusted the Brazilian judiciary. This decision is an example of its commitment to the Federal Constitution. The technical/theoretical and respectful work is the structural basis of all defensive action by Monique Medeiros’ lawyers. The process will follow its normal course” .