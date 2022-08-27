Study funded by Europeans reveals surprising wind potential in ES

Wind power generation towers at sea. Credit: Pexels

The result is an exponential expansion of the potential identified in Espírito Santo: much higher than that identified 13 years ago, which was 4.7 gigawatts (GW) per year. The wind potential identified in the State exceeds 140 thousand gigawatts of annual generation capacity.

What explains such a big difference? New measurement technologies, new generation technologies and more mapped areas. In the assessment of those who closely followed the production of the document and who know well what can come from the publication of the material, the result was beyond expectations, revealing a great potential for generating clean energy and attracting large investments.

The southern region of the state is a great bet for the generation of wind energy at sea. The State has four offshore wind complex projects with an open environmental licensing process at IBAMA. The contribution is in the billions of dollars. The problem is that Ibama has signaled that it will not grant any licenses until the rules of the game are established. The federal government has decided to define how the use of the water surface will be transferred by December. That’s what investors expect.

Entrepreneurs who have already presented projects in Espírito Santo and are now awaiting a definition from the federal government are: Votu Winds, Geradora Eólica Brigadeiro II, Bluefloat Energy do Brasil and Shell.

Hydrogen is one of nature’s most abundant elements, it’s just not found naturally available to be used as fuel. Therefore, it needs to be produced from processes, the so-called electrolysis, which isolate the hydrogen molecule. This isolation process is what determines whether the hydrogen will be cleaned or not. If the matrices for carrying out the electrolysis are renewable (wind and solar are), hydrogen is considered clean energy, the so-called green hydrogen. Hydrogen can be transported on ships, that’s what the Europeans and everyone else on the planet are wanting.