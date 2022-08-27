Surprises Chris Flores talks about Today: “Crying”

+ Mother of Pantanal actor who was run over and lost friend asks for prayers: “These are disturbing scenes”

In an interview, Chris Flores told about what he had to go through to establish himself in ‘Today’

Chris Flores is one of the greatest presenters on Brazilian television, she gained a lot of fame when she presented ‘Hoje em dia’, alongside Ana Hickmann, Edu Guedes and Britto Junior.

Years later, she said goodbye to Record and went to shine on SBT’s Fofocalizando, where she daily presents the main news from the world of celebrities.

In an interview with the podcast ‘Inteligência Ltda’, Chris Flores told how it was to move up the ranks at Record and everything she had to go through to conquer Brazil in command of the siário.

At first, she was a columnist for the channel and after a while, she got the promotion, telling about it, she revealed that she even went to Disney: “It was like that, on my birthday. It was me, Ana Hickmann, Edu Guedes and Britto Jr., the three of them at the beginning, I joined to talk about celebrities and we became a quartet. It was wonderful… We went to Disney, it was a wonderful trip. I was crying, I had a 1 year old son, I was heartbroken to leave him. Me enjoying it and my son there, he had no dimension”.

Chris Flores also revealed that it was at Record that she found herself in the profession: “It was wonderful, which led me to be a presenter, to discover that I wanted to do television”.

SAD

But, Chris Flores reveals that it was very difficult to get everything that Hoje em Dia reported: “In the beginning, we go beyond the health limit. I had nervous gastritis, I couldn’t eat… Daily live program is not easy, it’s a super responsibility. We had hardnews journalism, we followed every case Isabella [Nardoni]Suzane Von Richthofen”.