Suspect of killing man in Barra da Tijuca lied to PM saying he ran over horse | Rio de Janeiro

The driver suspected of running over and killing Rhenê Rodrigues Martins on one of the lanes of Avenida Ayrton Senna, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio, on July 30, lied to the Military Police and said he had run over a horse. Felipe Zelino Vitório Moitinho, who has a commissioned position in the subprefecture of Jacarepaguá, appeared at the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca) around 11 am this Friday (26) with the lawyer.

In testimony, he said that he was afraid of losing his job and that’s why he reported it in the Traffic Accident Registration Bulletin (BRAT), on the Military policewho ran over a horse, as he was using a subprefecture vehicle at the time of the accident.

The document was also used to justify the dent in the vehicle and request its exchange at the rental company which gives the cars to the Jacarepaguá subprefecture.

Police investigate hit-and-run in Barra da Tijuca

On Thursday (25), police officers from the 16th DP had already arrived at the name of Felipe Zelino and went to his house in the West Zone. Upon hearing of the arrival of the police, he would have run away.

One of Felipe’s lawyers contacted the police station saying that his client would appear this Friday.

Own gyroflex and car without license plate to avoid inspection

During the testimony at the police station, Felipe Zelino explained why the vehicle was without plates at the time of the accident and with a gyroflex on.

He said the vehicle is leased by City Hall of Rio and has an authorization card, which allows special transit and parking, such as traveling on the BRT route. Felipe also said that the car was not registered in the system, and to avoid being caught by surveillance equipment, the plates were removed.

He could not say if he took the plates himself or other people who used the vehicle did.

Felipe also said that the giroflex, used for signaling in emergency vehicles, and that he used at the time of being run over, belonged to him and that he used the apparatus to make the use of the vehicle official on exclusive lanes, such as the BRT. The equipment was seized by the police.

Giroflex was seized by the police — Photo: Reproduction

Suspect said he didn’t see the hit-and-run

When describing the accident in which he ran over Rhenê Rodrigues Martins, on July 30, Felipe told the police chief that he was driving along the BRT lane, towards the Itanhangá neighborhood, when crossing a traffic light located shortly after the Bosque Marapendi Station, he felt an impact on the left side, but saw what he had hit.

Image of the hit-and-run in Barra: car with gyroflex hits victim and does not provide help — Photo: Reproduction

He said he stopped then, looked in the rearview mirror and saw a person standing on the sidewalk, and believed he had hit some object the person was carrying. When she noticed nothing, she continued on her way. Only later, when he stopped, did he see the damage: the left front headlight broken, some dents in the surroundings, but without blood marks or any other sign to indicate what had happened.

Felipe also said that he came to see the report on the running over of student João Gabriel, whose authorship is the model Bruno Krupp, and which happened on the same day. But he was reassured by knowing where and by whom he had been hit.

But on Thursday (25), after the visit of the investigators and the report on the hit-and-run, he decided to report to the DP.

Felipe Zelino Vitório Moitinho — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks

Supeito will ask for exoneration from the prefecture

Felipe ended his testimony at the 16th DP saying that he took the used truck to a rental company in Campo Grande, on August 4, and that the replacement of the same route was not possible because of the hacker invasion of the Rio City Hall website.

He also said that will request the exoneration of the position he holds until the facts are clarifiedand that before handing the car over to the Campo Grande rental company, he contacted the subprefecture, but he did not get to say the details of the accident, to avoid losing his job.

Images from security cameras in the region showed that on July 30, around 8 pm, a car without a license plate and with a gyroflex on, passes at high speed, runs over a man and continues at the same speed without stopping to provide help.

Minutes later, the first people appear to help Rhenê Martins, who remains on the ground.