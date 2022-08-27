Synthetic mouse embryo develops beating heart – 08/26/2022

Scientists at the University of Cambridge in the UK have created synthetic mouse embryos in the laboratory, without using eggs or sperm, which show evidence of a beating brain and heart.

The mouse embryos, developed from stem cells, lasted just eight days.

But the research team says it could improve understanding of the early stages of organ development and why some pregnancies fail.

Other scientists warn that while the technique holds promise, there are still many hurdles to overcome.

The results of the research, which included a contribution from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), were published in the scientific journal Nature. And recently, scientists in Israel have also published similar findings.

The Cambridge team has been studying the early stages of pregnancy for the past decade, but much of this knowledge is hidden in the womb.

By reproducing natural processes in the laboratory, they found a way to make three types of mouse stem cells interact and grow into embryo-like structures.

The synthetic mouse embryos only lasted eight days, due to anomalies, but they got to the point where a brain began to develop.

Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz, professor of mammalian development and stem cell biology at the University of Cambridge and professor of biology at Caltech, said it was “a dream come true” and could offer a new look at how organs are formed.

“This period of human life is so mysterious, so being able to see how it happens on a plate, having access to these individual stem cells, understanding why so many pregnancies don’t go through and how we can prevent that from happening is very special,” he says. Is it over there.

The advance could also mean less reliance on animals for research and a useful way to test new drugs.

‘Very early stage’

However, Alfonso Martinez Arias, a professor at the Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona, ​​warns:

“This is a breakthrough, but at a very early stage of development, a rare event that, while superficially looking like an embryo, has defects that should not be ignored.”

The researchers now plan to work to keep the synthetic embryos developing for an extra day or two, which is difficult to do without creating a synthetic placenta.

Their ambition is to one day develop similar embryos from human stem cells, but that is still a long way off, and ethically much more complicated.

Currently, UK law allows human embryos to be studied in the laboratory only until day 14 of development, but there are no rules on synthetic embryos.

Robin Lovell-Badge of the Francis Crick Institute, a London-based biomedical research institute, said that must change.

“Given the similarity to real embryos, it is concluded that it is also necessary to consider whether and how these embryo models based on integrated stem cells should be regulated”, he says.

He stressed that it is important not to think of embryo-like models “as being the real thing, even if they are getting close.”

“If they were derived from human stem cells, and it is accepted that they should never be transplanted into a uterus, we will never know if they are equivalent.”

