Teachers demonstrate for the payment of Fundef precatories

Teachers of the Association of Professionals in Education in the Public Network (Ajuprof) gathered in a demonstration this Friday (26), on Avenida Tancredo Neves, in front of Shopping da Bahia, to pressure the State Government to pay the Fund’s precatories for the Maintenance and Development of Elementary Education and for Valuing the Teaching (Fundef). On Wednesday (24), the Association of Licensed Teachers of Brazil – Bahia section – (APLB) met at the Administrative Center of Bahia (CAB) with the same objective.

According to APLB, the union held a meeting this Friday with Education Secretary Danilo de Melo. “We have great news!. At this meeting it was guaranteed that the payment of the 60%, which is the right of Education professionals, will be effected without deductions from the Income Tax and Funprev [Fundo Financeiro da Previdência Social dos Servidores Públicos da Bahia]. Payment was also guaranteed to Redas professionals who worked in the period”, declared Marilene Betros, coordinator of the union.

The money from Fundef’s precatories, from 2022, was made available on the 18th by the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) for transfer to the State of Bahia. Of the amount to be received, 60% should be distributed among education professionals who worked between 1998 and 2006. For the transfer to begin, all that remains is for the governor to submit a Bill to the State Legislative Assembly (Alba).

“It’s been proven that the pressure paid off and we’re going to keep going. We demanded from the secretary a position on when the payment will be made and the head of the portfolio said that the government will keep its word, that is, the money will come out, it will pay. We also reinforce that we must sit down to establish all the transfer criteria. So, when the amount arrives, no more time will be wasted to pay”, declared Marilene Betros.

The State Government was contacted for a position on the payment, but did not respond until the closing of this report.