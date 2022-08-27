Tebet says they ‘tried to pull the rug out from under the MDB, defends women’s policies and proposes breaking with ‘co-optation presidentialism’ | Elections 2022

eradicate poverty in four years, if elected

give transparency to rapporteur amendments, secret budget calls

pass a tax reform that simplifies consumption taxes

Tebet is the fourth and final interviewee of the JN series with the candidates. Before her, the candidate for re-election of the PL, Jair Bolsonaro, was interviewed on Monday (22); Ciro Gomes (PDT), on Tuesday (23); and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), on Thursday (25).

The five best-placed candidates in the survey released by Datafolha on July 28 were invited. André Janones (Avante), who was among the five, withdrew his candidacy.

A lottery held on August 1 with party representatives defined the dates and order of the interviews.

Simone Tebet responds to corruption

Right at the beginning of the interview, the candidate was asked about recent cases of corruption in the country that involved MDB politicians.

She replied that the MDB is not just “half a dozen of its politicians and chiefs”. She also said that “half a dozen”, in fact, were involved in corruption scandals in PT governments. At that moment, the candidate began to comment on the resistance against her candidacy in her own party.

“By the way, if you allow me, they tried to pull my rug up until recently. If I had a rug here, I think I would have fallen out of my chair too,” Tebet declared.

Then, she recalled that sectors of the MDB tried to lead the party to an alliance with Lula.

“What brought me here? I had to win a marathon with many obstacles. We had eight candidates, and I stayed. Christmas passed, it became the New Year, Carnival arrived, they said the party would be co-opted. for another candidacy. They tried, in a recent photograph, to take the party to former president Lula”, said the candidate.

Simone Tebet responds to women’s candidacies

Tebet, the first leader of the Senate’s women’s bench, defended public policies aimed at women during the interview. She said that, if elected, she will give priority to a project that establishes equal pay for women and men performing the same duties.

“If I become president, the first project that I will ask to be discussed in the Chamber of Deputies is equal pay between men and women. A woman earns 20% less than a man, performing the same function, the same activity. If she is black, if she is black, she receives 40% less. Explain to me the logic behind this”, said the candidate.

Asked about the fact that 66% of her party’s candidacies are men and 33% women, Tebet argued that the MDB is not below other parties.

The candidate also defended a project that foresees at least 30% of the posts in the executive directorates of the parties occupied by women.

“A woman votes for a woman if she knows that she has a competitive, courageous woman, who has a resume, who works. How many shop floor women? How many teachers? How many community leaders? How many women in the communities have conditions and leadership? So, when we have 30% of female executives, we will make a difference”, she said.

Ending ‘coopted presidentialism’

Tebet was asked how she will deal, in an eventual government, with powerful MDB politicians who have been involved in corruption scandals, such as the mensalão and petrolão. The candidate stated that, if elected, she will govern “with a majority from the democratic center, from the democratic front”.

“I am no longer a candidate for the MDB. I am a candidate for the MDB, PSDB, Cidadania, Podemos and a legion of people who no longer want to go back to the past, much less stay in the present. So, in view of this and with this body of good, ethical, honest people, we will, winning the elections – if we win the elections – govern with the majority of the democratic center, of the democratic front”, he said.

Asked about the composition of a possible allied base, the candidate said that she will require only two characteristics for those nominated for the Esplanade of Ministries: honesty and competence.

She said that, in the country’s current political model, presidentialism is no longer one of coalition (alliance between similar parties) and becomes one of “cooptation” (when alliances are merely in exchange for positions and power).

“We have to put aside this so-called coalition presidentialism, which is actually cooptation, which happened in the monthly allowance in the past. They bought the conscience of parliamentarians to try for re-election. They were discovered, they came back with the petrolão, they sliced ​​up the largest state-owned company in Brazil and even put people from my party, you are right, and from the party of the current president of the Republic “, argued the candidate.

Secret budget reviews

Tebet also criticized the secret budget, the name given to the rapporteur’s amendments. They obey less transparent filters than other amendments and are distributed based on arbitrary criteria.

“Why is the Brazilian budget in the hands of Congress? Because we have a government that doesn’t plan anything. It doesn’t know where it wants to go, where it wants to go, it doesn’t have a country project and, with that, money is loose. Each one makes a little effort, soon this house will fall. Because the foundation, the base, the homework was not done, which is the budget”, criticized Tebet.

She said that she will increase the transparency of these amendments, which, according to the candidate, will curb the practice of judiciously paying the money.

“Secret budget is not just dialogue [que resolve o problema], is with transparency. With a single act, an ordinance requiring all ministers to open the accounts of their ministries,” he said.

“From the moment we open these accounts, we basically put in place the inspection and control bodies. The secret budget ends quickly”, he added.

Eradication of misery

Tebet stated that one of her goals, if elected, is to eradicate poverty in the country in four years.

“When we talk about eradicating poverty, it is, on the one hand, to guarantee the transfer of income to those who need it. [o cidadão] entering the job market. On the other hand, it is to guarantee a quality school”, said the MDB candidate.

At another point in the interview, Tebet mentioned that a bill, reported by her in the Senate, will serve as a basis for the initiative. The proposal deals with the creation of a Social Responsibility Law that provides for the creation of social benefits and targets for poverty reduction.

According to the candidate, the eradication of poverty through this project depends on “two things that are happening: tax reform and Brazil growing again”, she added.

“When Brazil starts to grow and generate jobs again, you will also decrease [a miséria]. So, it’s not about eradicating poverty with public money alone. And, eradicating poverty is not just giving income transfers. It’s giving the fish teaching how to fish”, he argued.

The MDB candidate for the presidency again defended the declaration of a state of public calamity or emergency to fund a program of transfers to mayors in order to zero the queues in delayed procedures in the SUS due to the Covid pandemic.

“We can decree continuity, a state of calamity or a state of emergency for the end of… Because there is money, sometimes there is no ceiling. In order to say to the mayor: ‘Do your part, take the exams, send the note and we’ll pay,’” he said.

According to the senator, the initiative would open up space in the Union budget and would allow, in two years, to “zero the lines of liabilities” of the “sequels of Covid”. The initiative, according to her, would not reach the “permanent queues” of the system.

“The government opened a public calamity, established that everything was a public calamity to spend money it doesn’t have, to issue bonds, to pierce the ceiling. To make a secret budget, to cover non-pandemic expenses,” he argued.

Simone Tebet responds to tax reform

Tebet was asked about her plans for income tax reform. In response, she said she would prioritize the reform of consumption taxes – which, according to her, penalizes the poorest.

Tebet said that the proposal defended by her is already being processed in Congress and, therefore, could go to sanction in the first six months of her eventual government.

“The most important [reforma tributária] today is consumption. Because those who pay the most tax in Brazil are the poor. It is what consumes the most. In proportion to income, how much do you leave at the supermarket, how much do I leave? And how much does the poor leave at the supermarket? He leaves half, just over half of his salary,” he said.

According to Tebet, the proposal simplifies consumption taxes, allowing companies to save R$ 60 billion a year in bureaucratic procedures.

“Going to the side of the poorest, he will buy and he will have returned in the system – this is not our project, it has been for two years and all the governors have agreed, for the first time in history – the tax that the housewife humbler pays, in CadÚnico, on his card”, he declared.

Tebet was then asked, for the second time, about the reform of the Income Tax. She said she intends to raise the exemption band to favor the middle class – but that the measure depends on taxation on profits and dividends, which affects the richest part of the population.

“I am in favor of taxation of profits and dividends, and this is a mature discussion that we have, with all balance, but with all the truth, to put out to the population”, he pointed out.

“They already know this, this is in our program and we change the Income Tax as we charge this rate of profits and dividends from the rich. It’s the Robin Hood Act, but we’re not going to steal from anyone, we’re going to ask them to contribute minimally to a country that is the richest in the world with the poorest people”, argued Tebet.

Simone Tebet responds about informal work

Tebet was also asked about the proposal included in her government plan to create “income insurance” for informal workers.

Brazil had around 39.3 million informal workers in July, according to the IBGE – 4 out of every 10 workers in the country.

She was asked how to fund this proposal. She said only that she “has the calculation” and “will be properly detailed” in the coming days.

The candidate explained, in general terms, the design of the proposal.

“It’s a FGTS for informal workers who are in Auxílio Brasil, and it already has numbers and values. With each statement, he will say how much he really earns in informality. He’s a bricklayer, works once a week and earns R$ 150, R$ 190 in the week. So he arrived at the end of the month, he received R$ 800, we will deposit 15% [desse valor]”, said.

“It’s a way for us to ensure that at some point he can exceptionally, twice a year, get up – and it’s not for social security purposes, it’s for survival purposes -, he’s no longer in need.