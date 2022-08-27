Tenório plays evil plan, ‘outruns’ Zuleica and manipulates wife

The farmer will do anything to benefit from the situation, even if it harms his mistress.

The next chapters of “wetland” promise a lot of emotion to viewers. Zuleica (Aline Borges) has already shown Tenório (Murilo Benício) that she is very different from Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira), but even so, will be deceived by the farmer.

After Alcides’ mistress (Juliano Cazarré) refuses to agree with her ex-husband and decides to carry out the legal battle for half of his assets, the land grabber despairs and devises a plan to get more money. With all accounts blocked by justice, the farmer plans to steal Zuleica’s small amount.

For this, he will deceive his wife by claiming that he would get more money if he sold her apartment, in addition to using the value to invest in the work of Marcelo (Lucas Leto) and Guta (Julia Dalavia). However, Tenório will only be able to sell the apartment if his wife signs a power of attorney on her behalf, giving him full power.

At first, Zuleica finds the idea dangerous and worries that her husband will take advantage of the situation. But the situation changes when he says he thinks of making peace with Maria Bruaca, avoiding a judicial war. Thinking that her husband is really willing to help the children, she is tricked into signing the power of attorney.