Tertulinho and Zé Paulino’s journey ends in death; Candoca confronts character

The first phase of “Sea of ​​the Sertão” is about to end. But before that, everything will start with a trip that little talk (Renato Góes) will undertake a trip and will have Zé Paulino (Sérgio Guizé) as his companion. However, an accident will happen and leave Candoca (Isadora Cruz) totally shaken.

In scenes scheduled to air in the next chaptersO Colonel Tertúlio (Sérgio Abreu) ​​will order the cowboy to travel together with his heir, but an accident will happen along the way. Zé Paulino will be unconscious and will be presumed dead. little talk will go away, content with fatality.

the son of Tertulio will be responsible for reporting the tragedy to all residents of Canta Pedra. Who will be very shaken will be Candocathe bride of Zé Paulino. The young lady will even confront little talk.

The girl will ask if little talk was not to blame for the death of the beloved, for he knew that they were the rival of Zé Paulino and that he was interested in her. However, the villain will deny that he was at fault in the fatality and will take the opportunity to comfort the young woman. Shortly thereafter, the two will marry.