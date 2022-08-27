The 15 Main Characters of “The Rings of Power”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”, one of the most anticipated series of the year, is finally close to premiere. In Brazil, the first two episodes of the series premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 1st. The other chapters will be streaming weekly, on Fridays.

The story of “The Rings of Power” takes place during the Second Age of the universe created by JRR Tolkien, after the rise of Middle-earth and thousands of years before the events seen in both “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” . The series will bring faces and names already known from the cinema, such as Galadriel and Elrond, and also features unpublished names created for the production.

With that in mind, we list below the main characters of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (with information from the magazine Entertainment Weekly). Check out:

Galadriel (Morfydd Clark)

She will be performed by Morfydd Clark (“His Dark Materials”). According to Vanity Fair, she will be very different from the character brought to theaters by Peter Jackson and Cate Blanchett.

In “The Rings of Power”, the heroine is still centuries away from becoming the wise leader of Lothlorien. The new Galadriel will be more nervous and impetuous, as well as very intelligent. The series is set after the defeat of the villain Morgoth, but the elf believes that the danger is not yet over, and is looking for his last followers. In episode 2, Galadriel will be adrift and meet the deadly Halbrand, a character created for the series.

Elrond (Robert Aramayo)

Known for playing the young Ned Stark in “Game of Thrones”, Robert Aramayo takes on the role of Elrond here.

When “The Rings of Power” begins, the young man is not yet an elf lord, but an ambitious young politician who will be the future leader of Rivendell.

The pressure at home, after all, is not small: his father Eärendil is a mythical figure who helped save Middle-earth from evil, and his brother Elros chose a mortal life, founding the human realm of Númenor. Unlike his brother, Elrond chose immortality and is now seeking his purpose in the elven realm of Lindon.

Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur)

In “The Fellowship of the Ring”, Frodo and his friends travel to the abandoned caves of Moria, which was the Dwarven realm before it fell to ruins. In “The Rings of Power”, the place is still at its peak and is thriving, being led by Prince Durin IV, considered the reincarnation of the legendary Durin I. Married to Disa (Sophia Nomvete), he uses one of the Rings of Power, inherited of Durin III. The young dwarf is deeply proud of his kingdom and loyal to his wife.

Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker)

Confirmed after the first teaser for the series, Gil-galad will be played by Benjamin Walker (“Jessica Jones”). The Elven King of Lindon is the last ruler of the Noldor clan that Middle-earth will see. As a leader, he works to keep the peace, but begins to feel that something is wrong after he is approached by the Stranger. He promises to be a key player in the war against Sauron.

Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards)

The elf plays an important role in the history of Middle-earth, especially the Second Age. Expert craftsman of the kingdom of Eregion, it is he who manufactures, guided by the Stranger, the three elven rings – Narya, Nenya and Vilya, which are entrusted to Círdan, Galadriel (his cousin) and Gil-galad to protect them from Sauron.

Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova)

One of the non-canon characters featured in the series, Arondir is an elf-soldier from the southern lands tasked with watching over the men who live in the region. His story was created for the series, showing that he is in love with the deadly Bronwyn, another new character – which we will talk about below. Cordova will be the first black man to play an elf in Tolkien adaptations.

Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi)

Nazanin Boniadi (“Homeland”) will play the human Bronwyn, a single mother living in southern Middle-earth. She lives with her son in the village of Tirharad, south of Gondor and Mordor. In the series, she works as a healer and will have a forbidden relationship with the elf Arondir. Her character and homeland were created exclusively for the series.

Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards)

To show the hobbits’ past, the idea arose of including the hairy-foot race, their ancestors, in the series. Megan Richards (“Wanderlust”, “Navigating is Accurate”) did not have her image released in the production, but she is described as a member of this race, which encounters a mysterious man in the story.

Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh)

A series exclusive character, Elanor Brandyfoot is not a hobbit. Even though it looks like it, she belongs to the hairy-foot race. Nori leads a nomadic life in the valleys, until she comes across the Stranger wandering near a crater.

She is described as “curious and adorable” and will be alongside Megan Richards’ character when she encounters a mysterious man. Elanor ‘Nori’ Brandyfoot narrates the beginning of the first teaser for the series, saying, “Have you guys ever wondered what else is out there? There are wonders in this world that are beyond our imagination.”

The Stranger (Daniel Weyman)

A mysterious and unknown figure to the peoples of Middle-earth, who goes by the name of Annatar, the Lord of Gifts. Many who meet him don’t usually trust him, but he is responsible for teaching the elves how to forge the Rings of Power.

Isildur (Maxim Baldry)

A young navigator from Númenor who will become a mythical figure in Middle-earth. Eldest son of King Elendil, he will found the kingdom of Gondor with his brother Anárion, while his father will rule Arnor in the north. An ancestor of Aragorn, he appeared older in the prologue to “The Fellowship of the Ring” (played by Harry Sinclair), cutting the One Ring from Sauron’s finger.

Early in “The Lord of the Rings”, it is shown that the character squandered the chance to destroy the “precious”, shortly after Sauron’s first defeat. Here, however, he will be shown many years before that, and will be played by Maxim Baldry (“Years and Years”).

Disa (Sophia Nomvete)

Sophia Nomvete (“The Tempest”) plays the dwarf princess Disa. Nomvete will be the first woman to play a dwarf in an adaptation by the author. She is the wife of Durin IV, with whom she has an affectionate and good-natured relationship. In her first image, the character appears at the entrance to Khazad-dûm (or Moria, as you prefer).

Halbrand (Charlie Vickers)

Halbrand is another character created exclusively for the series. In the first few episodes, he will meet Galadriel in the Parting Seas. According to vanity fairthe mortal will be “fleeing from his past”, and his story promises to be one of the biggest mysteries of the production.

Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson)

Tolkien has written extensively about the realm known as Númenor, ruled by powerful humans of half-elven heritage, and “The Rings of Power” will be the first time the island has been portrayed outside of the books. Initially, the region is led by the queen regent Míriel, who has a deep love for her homeland, but there are tensions lurking.

Sadoc Burrows (Lenny Henry)

Commanded by Sadoc Burrows, the hairy feet travel through Middle-earth discreetly avoiding attracting the attention of the so-called “Big Folk”. Burrows, is always watching out for his companions and on the lookout for dangers.