The disaster that polluted the waters of ‘the most beautiful beach in Mexico’

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on The disaster that polluted the waters of ‘the most beautiful beach in Mexico’ 1 Views

  • Juan Francisco Alonso
  • BBC News World

Fuel leak in Balandra

Credit, Courtesy of the Government of Baja California Sur

photo caption,

The fire of a ship, which should not have been in the region, caused a fuel leak in an area classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO

Mexicans are witnessing a disaster that hits one of their natural treasures, Balandra beach, considered the “most beautiful” in the country.

The beach was closed due to a fuel leak caused by the fire of a pleasure boat that, according to national legislation, could not be there.

The authorities have sent dozens of officials to try to clean up the site, which since 2012 has not only held the title of “area of ​​protection for flora and fauna”, but also a World Heritage Site granted by Unesco (United Nations Educational and Cultural Organization). .

The incident worries the inhabitants of the state of Baja California del Sur – located on the Baja California Peninsula, in the northwest of the country – for whom the thousands of tourists who, year after year, arrive attracted by the famous turquoise waters of the beaches represent an important source of income.

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Artemis I lays the groundwork for colonization of the Moon | Science

Expectations for the 2030s are high: a return to the Moon and the colonization of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved