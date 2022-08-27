The Famine Phases: With Empty Pantry, Poorer Families Skip Meals and Rely on Donations to Survive | Economy

This is what pensioner Ana Maria Maia tells us. Her and her husband Raimundo’s pantry is almost empty: she only has the last remnants of a basic food basket they got from the church earlier this month.

Hunger in Brazil: number of Brazilians without food almost doubles in 2 years of pandemic

Jardim Inamar, Diadema neighborhood, seen from Ana and Raimundo's house

When the report visited their home, in Jardim Inamar, in Diadema (SP), on August 18, the couple had received a pension, in the amount of 1 minimum wage, for 20 days. When that money comes in, they are able to pay the R$800 rent, the bills and almost nothing left to eat. The ‘solution’ is to turn around, skip meals and struggle to make a buck on the street.

On Wednesday (24), IBGE data showed this reality in numbers. The National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) – considered the preview of the country’s official inflation, dropped 0.73%. But the price of food has gone up. In fact, it was the highest in the period.

What helps bring money home is Rai’s singing. Musician, singer and songwriter, he sings from Sunday to Sunday in the streets of São Bernardo do Campo.

Ana shows video of Raimundo singing.

“We have already managed to raise R$300 in one day. But this week we only made R$7. It’s not because people don’t want to help, it’s just that they can’t afford it anymore”, says Rai, who is visually impaired.

In another community in Diadema, Jardim União, lives Miriam, who was also visited by the report. She has been unemployed for over 10 years because she had a series of lung, skin and spine problems while working cleaning a hospital.. When she wakes up without pain, she goes out to do recycling with her husband.

Miriam's Refrigerator

The husband lives on odd jobs. She says that he has already spread the curriculum in all the businesses in the region, but nothing appears. This month, he got a job as a painter on a construction site in São Paulo and leaves early every day to return at the end of the night.

In Miriam’s fridge and closet there were few things she received from donations: a few pieces of chicken donated by the neighbor, 3 packages of ready-made pasta that her son got from recycling, an egg, rice and beans.

Miriam manages to supply her refrigerator with donations

Families Can’t Eat All Meals

What is food insecurity

Ana, Raimundo and Miriam are part of the families that were interviewed for the research “Vulnerabilities and reinventions in the Covid-19 pandemic”, carried out by the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp). And also of the 61.3 million (three out of ten) Brazilians who experience food insecurity, according to a report by the United Nations (UN) released in July.

Data collected by Unifesp show that 47 families managed to eat only two meals a day. And another 10 had enough food for just one meal. The research coordinator at Campus Diadema, Claudia Fegadolli, tells the most extreme cases observed during the interviews.

“In Osasco, we saw a family selling everything they had to buy food. The mother and daughter were talking to us. When the daughter left, the mother said: ‘she doesn’t know, but several times I say I’m not hungry so she can eat what she has‘. In Diadema, we have many families that cannot buy anything, they live only on donations”, she says.

Miriam's kitchen sink

‘It’s difficult to get a job, it’s even difficult to live’: the poorest population does not feel GDP recovery

Freezer by Ana and Raimundo

Within the month, access to food is very varied for families in social vulnerability. When the payment arrives, they are able to guarantee a little more. Another moment that supplies the refrigerator and the cupboard is the arrival of basic food baskets and donations from neighbors, churches, family members or entities.

In the case of Rai and Maia, help came from Rai’s daughter, who donated a gas cylinder to her father and stepmother in early August. Before that, they had gone a week without gas. To get through the situation, they heated up a skewer bought on the corner in the microwave and made rice in an electric pot given to them by their next-door neighbor.

Ana and Raimundo at their home, in Jardim Inamar, which they share with 3 other families

“When we go to the market, we have to buy the cheapest, which is the egg, or the cheapest meat available. We can no longer eat salad”, says Ana. Diabetics, they can’t help but eat a little something in the morning, but lunch has become a weekend event. From Monday to Friday, they eat a cheap snack on the street, while Rai performs.

The week before my visit to Miriam’s house, she had gone the days without lunch because the little she had was reserved for dinner. “It’s bread in the morning and then I’ll just eat rice at night. On the 30th you have to pay the rent otherwise we’ll be on the street”, she says.

Miriam at her home, in Jardim União, Diadema

Miriam is hoping to receive Auxílio Brasil. She says that she looked for a CRAS (Reference Center for Social Assistance), but only found a vacancy in November to make her Single Registry. And not even that is a sign of the benefit on the account. After all, the queue to receive the aid is huge: in April, there were 2.8 million families waiting.

Miriam's cell phone is broken and she rarely manages to call it

She also gave her name at the neighborhood Catholic church to get in line for the basic food basket. And, when the column allows her to go down the stairs and up the slope, she goes to the neighborhood market to pick up the crushed vegetables and fruits that they leave for donation at the end of the day. It’s a head of lettuce from there that was in your fridge.

The two families heard by the report also receive assistance from the Movimento de Luta nos Bairros, Vilas e Favelas in Diadema, which has Maria Cristina Damasio as one of the organizers. Cris is an entity in the community, knows everyone and has already given voluntary literacy classes to many adults, including Miriam and her husband.

Ana Cristina, community leader

She is a Unifesp scholarship holder to carry out research and bridge the gap between the university and the community. She also runs around to get everything they need, from a basic food basket to giving away her daughter’s computer to help people with government websites and even creating a résumé.

she says that the greatest difficulties reported by families are food and access to health. Cris also reports that information about aid and other public programs does not reach these people.

“They don’t have a direction. So we’ve been helping a lot with this referral.”

Bathroom at Miriam's house

Ana and Raimundo's kitchen