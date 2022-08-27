The Favorite heartthrob has sunk into drugs in the past and checked himself in

The actor said he had to go to hospital to fight his drug addiction

In 2010, those who followed the MTV Brazil will remember the iconic duo Dani Pepperoni and Bento Ribeirothey presented the MTV holea newspaper that played with facts in a critical and fun way, this was one of the best attractions of the channel, where Bento Ribeiro showed all his talent in humor.

Born in Portugal, he is the son of renowned Brazilian writer João Ubaldo Ribeiro. In soap operas, he made his debut in Da Cor do Pecado, in 2004. Afterwards, he made other soap operas, such as Páginas da Vida, in 2007, Sete Pecados, in 2007, and Faça Sua História in 2008. But, it was in A Favorita, currently being rerun on Globo, he got his first fixed role, where he played Juca, who played a romantic partner with actress Claudia Ohana.

Soon after the soap opera, he joined the MTV comedy cast, which, in addition to him and Dani Calabresa, had talents such as Marcelo Adnet, Tatá Werneck, Paulinho Serra and Fábio Rabin.

At the station, he stayed until the last day of it, which closed its doors in October 2013. After the end of MTV Brasil on open TV, he created a YouTube channel called Amada Foca, in addition, he participated in the series Fred and Lucy , Trair e Coçar É Só Iniciar and Vai que Cola, shown by Multishow.

GONE AND HAD A CONTROVERSIAL BACK

After a while, he disappeared from the spotlight and only returned to the news in 2019, when he declared that he had left a rehab clinic to get rid of his drug addiction.

“Long days at the clinic. Finally feeling well enough to get back to the real world. Nobody needs to worry. That’s it. Nobody needs to feel sorry for me or anything. Let’s focus on the good things in life and move forward. So thanks!” he wrote on his Instagram.

In his podcast Ben-Yur, he gave details of the troubled moments he lived: “I went through some personal crises. It wasn’t working anymore. I could no longer be humorous. There was a lot in my life that I couldn’t handle. I had a few crises, I went into a tailspin and I kind of couldn’t work properly. My head was broken for a while, a lot of personal stuff, drugs, shit I did. I feel like if I was continuing on the route I was on, I would have died already. I smoked three packs of cigarettes a day. I smoked so much that I lit one and then another, forgetting that I had already lit,” the actor said.

In another episode of the podcast, he stated that the problems were already occurring when he worked at MTV and how much it affected him.

“I’m gonna tell you. That time was difficult. I’m not proud. At that time, I was taking acid like you take Tic Tac. I was taking acid for a living. I took it at Furo MTV”, declared the actor, who also confessed to having suffered from anxiety, bipolarity and compulsion.